Culpeper volunteers rescue man stranded in broken bucket truck

Virginia’s only all-volunteer large animal rescue team also rescues humans on a regular basis—in cooperation with partner volunteer firefighters.

Just after noon on Nov. 1, Little Fork Volunteer Fire Dept., based in Rixeyville, was dispatched to rescue a tree worker trapped in a bucket truck on Jamesons Mill Road.

Just after raising the bucket about 35-feet in the air, a hydraulic line broke on the equipment, according to a recent release from Little Fork Chief Doug Monaco. As a safety design, the cylinders locked up after they lost pressure.

A site supervisor decided the safest way to move the uninjured worker was to call 911. While Little Fork units were en-route, Culpeper Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, Tower Truck 1, was dispatched to assist.

Upon arrival, Little Fork Chief 9 established command and surveyed the scene. Two plans were developed. Plan A was to use Truck 1 for extrication. Plan B involved using ground ladders and setting up some rigging.

Luckily, Truck 1 could safely set up on the road and reach the worker, Monaco said. Outriggers were set and the truck crew went to work. The worker, who was wearing a safety harness, was moved over to the platform of the truck without incident. The man was lowered to the ground and units went back in service.

Little Fork thanked the Co. 1 crew for their assistance. Little Fork responded with Rescue Engine 9, Rescue 9, Medic 9 and Chief 9 with 10 volunteers, Monaco said.

In 2011 Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue added a Technical Large Animal Rescue Team, still the only all-volunteer unit in the commonwealth.