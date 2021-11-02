Culpeper voters undeterred by rain, cold temperatures Tuesday morning

It seems not even Mother Nature can stop democracy in action.

Despite rain and temperatures in the 40s, polling places across Culpeper County still reported steady voter turnout Tuesday morning.

In the Stevensburg District, voters were lined up outside Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department in advance of the precinct's 6 a.m. opening.

"I counted upwards of 30 people when we opened the doors this morning," said Joseph Barlow, the location's chief election officer. "It's been pretty steady since then, so the weather hasn't really had any effect on turnout from what I can tell."

Barlow said that 584 voters had cast their ballots at Brandy Station as of 11 a.m. and reported no technical issues with the voting process or conflicts involving voters.

"Things have gone smoothly, and it's been pretty quiet," he said.

Over in the West Fairfax District, Culpeper mayoral candidate Frank Reaves was on hand to greet voters as they entered and exited the precinct at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

"It's important to me to be out here, rain or shine, so I can thank people for coming out and voting," Reaves said. "It's great to see so many people in our community exercising their rights."