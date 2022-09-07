Culpeper Walks targets north side of Davis Street for final summer tour Saturday

Culpeper Walks will conclude its summer series of downtown tours at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with a stroll on the north side of Davis Street.

Held monthly, the popular walking tours hosted by the Museum of Culpeper History explore growth and changes around downtown on foot and in person.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

Tours start at the museum, located in the railroad depot on Commerce Street, and last around 90 minutes. Registration is $10 for this limited-attendance tour.

Last month, Culpeper Walks was on the south side of Davis Street with tour guide Jim Bish, a museum volunteer and board member.

The group was spotted near the front of the county courthouse’s steps hearing from Bish about all the history in the area.

Meanwhile, inside the circa-1874 courthouse, a portrait was being unveiled of Baseball Hall of Fame player Pete Hill, of Buena, near Rapidan in Culpeper County.

Museum of Culpeper History Director John Christiansen said a lot of people signed up for the summer tours. Most of the tours sold out, he said, proving the value of local history tourism.