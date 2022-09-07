 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Culpeper Walks targets north side of Davis Street for final summer tour Saturday

CulpeperWalksAug13courthouse.JPG

Culpeper Walks, part of the Museum of Culpeper History’s monthly walking tours, wrap up for the summer this Saturday on the other side of Davis Street. Culpeper Walks tour guide Jim Bish (left center), with the Culpeper Jail behind him, talks about local history during a stop at the courthouse Aug. 13. It was part of the Museum of Culpeper History’s monthly walking tours, which wrap up for the summer this Saturday on the other side of Davis Street.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper Walks will conclude its summer series of downtown tours at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with a stroll on the north side of Davis Street.

Held monthly, the popular walking tours hosted by the Museum of Culpeper History explore growth and changes around downtown on foot and in person.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

Tours start at the museum, located in the railroad depot on Commerce Street, and last around 90 minutes. Registration is $10 for this limited-attendance tour.

Last month, Culpeper Walks was on the south side of Davis Street with tour guide Jim Bish, a museum volunteer and board member.

The group was spotted near the front of the county courthouse’s steps hearing from Bish about all the history in the area.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, inside the circa-1874 courthouse, a portrait was being unveiled of Baseball Hall of Fame player Pete Hill, of Buena, near Rapidan in Culpeper County.

Museum of Culpeper History Director John Christiansen said a lot of people signed up for the summer tours. Most of the tours sold out, he said, proving the value of local history tourism.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI found intel on foreign govt's nuclear readiness at Trump home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert