Culpeper has welcomed the first baby of 2023.

Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born Jan. 2 at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez at UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers and Leah Pearson. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measures 21.25 inches long.