Culpeper Wellness Foundation breaks ground on new recreation center

“We have raised a little over a third of what we need, which is a great start,” she told the crowd. “But we have a way to go and would be happy to have you join us. No gift is too small.”

Frazier, the Cedar Run District Board of Supervisors representative, boiled the importance of the project down into a very succinct message.

“This [rec center] is important for everyone in Culpeper, but especially for our young people,” he said.

Those in attendance were also treated to a guided tour of the ongoing renovations within the Foundation’s office. More than 10,000 square feet of that building’s space is being repurposed into the new home of Culpeper Sport & Fitness, which is currently located near by at 19055 Industrial Road.

“We’re hoping to be completely moved over by the end of the fall,” said Tracie Massey, who took over the role as CSF director in March after 15 years as an operations manager at American Family Fitness in Fredericksburg. “All of our programs and activities will be coming along, with the exception of tennis. We have new equipment coming as well that we’re very excited for our members to use.”

Massey, a Spotsylvania County native, said making the move to CSF was a no-brainer for her.