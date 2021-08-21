Culpeper Wellness Foundation breaks ground on new recreation center

Last November, the Culpeper Wellness Foundation announced its plan to build a 17,000-square-foot recreation center on the site of its new office at Crossroad Parkway.
Now, more than nine months later, that plan has taken a giant leap toward becoming a reality.
More than 50 people gathered at the site Thursday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony, which included speeches from Foundation President Shari Landry, Foundation Board Chair Debbie Bennett, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors member Jack Frazier and Mayor Mike Olinger.
“This is an exciting day for Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the communities we serve,” Landry told the audience, which ranged from donors to local politicians and other esteemed members of the community. “This building will be a hub of activity, with use by sports leagues, recreational leagues, community events, movies, games, dances, family activities and more.”
The 17,759-square-foot facility will feature two full-size basketball courts, which will also have the capability to host indoor field hockey, pickleball and tennis. Two multipurpose batting cages with artificial turf surfaces, which will be retractable from the ceiling to help maximize space, will give users the ability to run baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse and field hockey drills, among others.
The center is expected to be up and running sometime next year. Landry said the Foundation is still raising the funds to cover the total cost of the project, which is $6 million.
“We have raised a little over a third of what we need, which is a great start,” she told the crowd. “But we have a way to go and would be happy to have you join us. No gift is too small.”
Frazier, the Cedar Run District Board of Supervisors representative, boiled the importance of the project down into a very succinct message.
“This [rec center] is important for everyone in Culpeper, but especially for our young people,” he said.
Those in attendance were also treated to a guided tour of the ongoing renovations within the Foundation’s office. More than 10,000 square feet of that building’s space is being repurposed into the new home of Culpeper Sport & Fitness, which is currently located near by at 19055 Industrial Road.
“We’re hoping to be completely moved over by the end of the fall,” said Tracie Massey, who took over the role as CSF director in March after 15 years as an operations manager at American Family Fitness in Fredericksburg. “All of our programs and activities will be coming along, with the exception of tennis. We have new equipment coming as well that we’re very excited for our members to use.”
Massey, a Spotsylvania County native, said making the move to CSF was a no-brainer for her.
“When I saw the opening, I thought, ‘Why not?’” she said with a smile. “With this wonderful new space to move our operations into and the wheels moving on the construction of the rec center, it was clear to me that things were growing and heading in the right direction here. Add a very supportive board and a great staff to work with, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this.”
According to a press release issued by the Foundation on May 16:
“Phase 1 of construction, which began in April 2021, is developing the fitness space, which will include areas for free weights and cardiovascular exercise equipment, a functional fitness/sports performance/personal training studio, two group programming studios, child care and changing/locker rooms.
“The fitness area will accommodate in an expanded space the many programs that gym members and community members have enjoyed at Culpeper Sport & Fitness, such as tumbling, tae kwon do, yoga, strength and cardio group exercise classes, boot camp programs, personal training and sports performance training.
“Phase 2 of construction will add a vestibule/waiting area, an 840-square foot activity room with A/V equipment, two full size multipurpose courts lined for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, and observation areas. The recreation area will accommodate instructional, recreational and league basketball, pickleball and volleyball. Other programs may include tumbling, arts programs, after school programs, educational programs, and more.”
“We’re right on the cusp of being ready to go,” Massey said. “There have been some delays in getting materials and equipment, which is understandable considering COVID-19 slowed down the supply chain over the last year-and-a-half. But we’re almost there, and the excitement grows by the day.”
