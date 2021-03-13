Culpeper will launch Warbird Showcase Tour on April 10-11

Rob Krieg was a boy of 8 or so when the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s demonstration squadron, came to his Ohio community.
The ace pilots’ practice runs swooped over his family’s home in Vienna, outside Youngstown, catching his attention. A couple days later, Krieg watched as the fighter jets awed an air-show crowd at the steel town’s air base.
And after he talked to performers on the air show’s flight line, his life was forever changed. Krieg resolved to fly, became a navigator in the Marine Corps, learned to fly a few years later, and has never looked back.
Now, he’s hoping some young person will experience a similar epiphany in Culpeper.
Everyone will get that chance April 10-11 when the Commemorative Air Force’s Culpeper-based Capital Wing launches its Warbird Showcase Tour at the county’s regional airport. The free event will bring a rare B-25 bomber to Brandy Station for static displays with other World War II aircraft outside the CAF’s hangar and airborne adventures aboard a diverse group of planes for eager passengers.
Like Krieg, their leader, members of the all-volunteer wing live in hope that the sights, sounds, smells and stories of these vintage aircraft will inspire people to appreciate their history and the men and women whose sacrifices enabled the Allies’ victory over facism. That’s what the Commemorative Air Force is all about.
Not long ago, Krieg recalled in an interview Friday, a girl of 6 or 7 “came up to me at an air show, and said she wanted to be a pilot and also a teacher. I told her I was a pilot and a teacher; that I teach flying. Her eyes got very big around. That may have changed that little girl’s life.
“When the Thunderbirds came to Youngstown, there was something about seeing them fly that made me think, ‘That’s what I want to do,’ ” he added. “Perhaps, for that little girl, that was a moment where she determined what she wants to do, because she saw something that inspired her.”
It can be a very different experience when a person is standing there, talking with someone, Krieg observed.
“A thing that’s theoretical becomes real,” he said. “You never know where inspiration is going to come from.”
The wing sees its mission as trying to spark such dreams by making historic planes and American history accessible to the public, Krieg said.
“We hope that the next generation will be inspired to do great things,” he said.
To that end, the Capital Wing has partnered with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation this year to host “Panchito,” a twin-tail, twin-engine North American B-25 Mitchell bomber. Mitchells earned global fame when do-or-die U.S. aviators staged the Doolittle Raid in early 1942, the first air operation to strike the Japanese archipelago.
Aviation historians say the most accurate movie about the Doolittle Raid was “30 Seconds Over Tokyo,” made in 1944. It can be seen on most streaming platforms.
It has been several years since “Panchito” last visited Culpeper; she will arrive at the airport on Saturday, April 10.
Worldwide, only about 20 B-25s still fly regularly, according to Kevin Peacock, spokesman for the museum foundation that preserves and pilots “Panchito.”
B-25 bombers are the only U.S. military aircraft to be named after a person, Army Gen. Billy Mitchell, ”the father of the U.S. Air Force.”
The original “Panchito” flew with the Army Air Force’s 396th Bomb Squadron, 41st Bomb Group, on missions against Japan in 1945.
It was featured in the movies “30 Seconds over Tokyo” and “Catch-22,” the 1970 movie adapted from Joseph Heller’s satire. Set on a Mediterranean base, B-25s played a starring role in “Catch-22;” Hulu remade the film in 2019.
This year’s Warbird Showcase Tour will offer flight adventures in four different World War II aircraft, starting at $99. They are “Panchito” and the wing’s Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit biplane, and General Motors’ TBM Avenger “Doris Mae,” the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.
“We think once ‘Panchito’ sees ‘Doris Mae,’ it will be love at first sight,” said Pete Ballard, the Capital Wing’s assistant adjutant. “Come out and see them together.”
The showcases are free, though the hosts always appreciate anyone’s donation.
Culpeper will be the first stop on this year’s tour. Six more Warbird Showcase events are scheduled: Warrenton in May, Culpeper again in July and August, Richmond in July, Hagerstown, Md., in September, and Fredericksburg in October. Not all of the WWII aircraft will be flying at every airport.
Flight adventures can be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org or delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/lhfe/rides.html.
Last year, seats sold out quickly, so people are encouraged to book their 2021 flight early. Those not sold in advance will be available for purchase onsite the day of the event.
“We can’t wait to start flying for the public,” Ballard said. “Our WWII airplanes are all gassed up and ready to go.”
New this year is a two-for-one package; people can buy a TBM Avenger flight and receive a free ride aboard the Stinson L-5.
Also added this year is a Torpedo Mission flight in “Doris Mae” that includes a mission profile, a custom-made aeronautical map of the passenger’s journey, flight suits to wear for the ride’s duration, and an extensive pre-flight briefing by the pilot.
Inside the Capital Wing’s hangar in Culpeper, the public can also visit its small museum devoted to WWII artifacts and documents.
In Culpeper, the April showcase will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Culpeper Regional Airport on Beverly Ford Road is off Routes 29/15 in Elkwood. Lunch will be available from the Order Up! food truck. Aviation-themed items will be for sale at the Capital Wing’s mobile PX and the Delaware foundation’s B-25 tent.
Both the Capital Wing and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are nonprofit 501©(3) organizations, so ticket purchases may be tax-deductible.
All of the Warbird Showcase events will observe federal, state and local guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Capital Wing’s volunteers sanitize each aircraft in between passengers’ flights, keeping the public safe while accomplishing their mission, Krieg said.
“Most people felt comfortable during last year’s events,” he said. “Those who came out said they were happy with the measures taken for cleanliness and social distancing.”
