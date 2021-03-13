Culpeper will launch Warbird Showcase Tour on April 10-11

Not long ago, Krieg recalled in an interview Friday, a girl of 6 or 7 “came up to me at an air show, and said she wanted to be a pilot and also a teacher. I told her I was a pilot and a teacher; that I teach flying. Her eyes got very big around. That may have changed that little girl’s life.

“When the Thunderbirds came to Youngstown, there was something about seeing them fly that made me think, ‘That’s what I want to do,’ ” he added. “Perhaps, for that little girl, that was a moment where she determined what she wants to do, because she saw something that inspired her.”

It can be a very different experience when a person is standing there, talking with someone, Krieg observed.

“A thing that’s theoretical becomes real,” he said. “You never know where inspiration is going to come from.”

The wing sees its mission as trying to spark such dreams by making historic planes and American history accessible to the public, Krieg said.

“We hope that the next generation will be inspired to do great things,” he said.