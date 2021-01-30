Culpeper woman named Virginia's small-farm volunteer of 2020

Sheila Jackson cherishes the old saying, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Her father taught her the proverb, plus how to fish and also how to garden, lessons for which she remains grateful many decades later.

Now she gets to share the latter knowledge with others at The Carver Center in Culpeper County, where she grows a wide variety of herbs in one of the public gardens tended by the Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont.

Last week, the Culpeper County woman was named 2020’s Volunteer of the Year with Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Small Farm Outreach Program. The significance of the statewide honor caught her by surprise, especially once a videographer and twice as many colleagues as expected appeared Jan. 14 at Carver to congratulate her.

“I was totally surprised,” she said in an interview Friday. “It was really nice that people came out here for me. That moved me and made me very happy. I told them that my father would be proud of me, to be recognized for what I’m doing.”