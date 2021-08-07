Culpeper Wood Preservers buys plant in Maryland

Culpeper Wood Preservers has acquired Eden Wood Preserving and Coastal Wood Industries in Fruitland, Md. Eden will be renamed Culpeper of Fruitland.

With its latest acquisition, Culpeper Wood Preservers now owns 12 treating plants and one column-manufacturing facility. The Culpeper-based company is one of the largest manufacturers of pressure-treated lumber in the United States.

“We are excited about this opportunity and addition to our company,” Culpeper Wood Preservers President Jonathan Jenkins said in a statement. “Culpeper of Fruitland will primarily treat wood for our marine division, allowing us to add to our portfolio of products and customers. As our company grows, our focus still remains on the partnerships we have forged with both our vendors and customers.”

Port Lumber, which is owned by the Latham family, will remain in business.

“Although our family has sold our operations in Maryland, Port Lumber will continue offering our customers the same service and quality they have come to expect from us,” Port Lumber owner Jim Latham said. “We look forward to sourcing our products from Culpeper of Fruitland and building that relationship moving forward.”

In 1976, Culpeper Wood Preservers sprouted from a single location in Culpeper.