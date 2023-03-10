The Culpeper Public Library is gearing up for their first ever comic and graphic novel centric event, CulpeperCon, starting on Friday, March 24.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Culpeper County Library, the event hopes to encourage children and young adults to read by promoting some of their favorite superhero stories. As the date draws nearer and the capes and costumes are stitched together, more information has been revealed, giving fans much to look forward to.

According to the library’s Adult Services Librarian & Outreach Coordinator Andrew DiNicola, the two day convention will offer several different events.

There will be a cosplay competition on opening day, which DiNicola described as a “runway walk.” Judges will determine the winners based on as costume creativity and enthusiasm. Prizes will include a gift card from The Collector’s Den, books and comics.

After the competition, the library will feature the 1999 film “Galaxy Quest.” The movie is a send up of the Star Trek franchise starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman. DiNicola says that the movie was chosen for its positive portrayal of fandom and how that fandom grows into a greater popularity.

On Saturday, March 25, cosplayers of all ages are invited to participate in the Kosplay 5K at Rockwater Park. Prizes for the event include offerings from State Climb and Gold’s Gym. The race will begin at 8 a.m. with check in starting at 7 a.m.; an entrance fee of $20 includes a Kosplay 5K t-shirt. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/cc/culpepercon-1755569.

The convention will begin at 10 a.m. with a keynote speech from Dr. Grace Gipson, a professor of African American studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. Gipson is a pop culture scholar specializing in the areas of feminism and Afrofuturism.

DiNicola said he wanted to provide an event that would show how graphic novels could not only help kids to read, but how they’ve gotten onto the same level as novels and other forms of literature. “You can pick any sort of classic novel like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” or Dante’s “Paradiso” and find graphic novels that are on the same level.”

Other events on Saturday include panels on the subject of women in gaming, a presentation on the popular game, Dungeons & Dragons and card gaming, featuring how to play “Magic: The Gathering.” The non-profit 501st Legion, a Star Wars cosplaying group, will also be present.

DiNicola also hinted at a special surprise if the weather permits.

Unlike most conventions, CulpeperCon will not allow vendors to sell items. According to DiNicola, a rule made by Culpeper County prevents people from selling at the library. Vendors are being encouraged to offer coupons and information that would allow attendees to purchase items online.

The Friends of the Culpeper Library will sell t-shirts at the event with profits going toward funding the library operations.

Local organizations that are expected to be present at CulpeperCon include Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Girls on the Run and Services to Abused Families (also known as SAFE).

In conjunction with the event, the Library of Congress Packard Theater will show the original 1978 film, “Superman,” starring Christopher Reeve and Margo Kidder on March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“The main goal [of the event] is to support and showcase why graphic novels are an important form of literature. The secondary goal is to showcase how Culpeper County can come together in terms of a new social norm with graphic novels, with fandom, with nerd-dom and come together,” DiNicola said.