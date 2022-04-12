Culpeper's battlefields get a spring cleaning

Dozens of area residents descended on Culpeper County battlefields this weekend to tidy key historic sites for the nation’s Park Day.

On a cool, mostly overcast Saturday, they turned out in jeans and work gloves at Cedar Mountain, St. James Church on the Brandy Station battlefield and the Graffiti House in the village of Brandy Station.

It was the 26th annual Park Day, a nationwide, hands-on preservation event hosted by the American Battlefield Trust and its local partners. Volunteers across 26 states were expected to help revitalize the nation’s historic sites, and encouraged to share their participation on social media via #ParkDay2022. Poor weather forced some events to be rescheduled for next weekend.

On the Cedar Mountain battlefield on U.S. 15 in western Culpeper County, volunteers removed winter storm debris, raked around stone monuments, cleaned around artillery pieces, wiped down interpretive markers and removed overgrowth along the old Orange-Culpeper Road.

“It was a beautiful day for battlefield cleanup,” said Orange County resident Karen Boushie, who helped coordinate the effort. “Thirteen volunteers, both adults and youths, participated in addition to Friends of Cedar Mountain board members.”

People also trimmed shrubbery and weeded around the Friends of Cedar Mountain visitor center on General Winder Road, raked debris from the battlefield’s small cemeteries, and picked up litter along its road frontage, Boushie said.

In all, volunteers removed nine garbage bags worth of litter and debris from the field, which witnessed hand-to-hand combat during the Battle of Cedar Mountain, also known as Slaughter’s Mountain or Cedar Run, on Aug. 9, 1862. They enjoyed a barbecue lunch.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who turned out to help,” Boushie said. “Their hard work really spruced up the battlefield in preparation for the busy spring, summer and fall seasons.”

Culpeper’s Park Day projects included trail maintenance, cleaning of cannons and battlefield signage, debris removal and landscaping around the Graffiti House. To take home, volunteers received #ParkDay2022 water bottles from the American Battlefield Trust.

At the Graffiti House, headquarters of the Brandy Station Foundation, 16 volunteers greeted museum visitors and worked up a sweat outside the antebellum structure uprooting weeds, replanting and mulching garden beds and laying brick for borders and a flagpole plaza. They enjoyed lunch on the front porch of ham biscuits, hard-boiled eggs and cookies.

Park Day chair Eugene Hankinson and his wife, Lana, planned the work, which included creating an herb garden representing medicinal herbs used in the Civil War.

Some of the Graffiti House volunteers were employees of Ardent Mills, the regional flour mill in Culpeper near Mount Pony. Its manager and workers step forward each spring to staff the local Park Day.

Listed on the state and national historic registers, the house is believed to have been used as a hospital by Union and Confederate forces. Its walls hold soldiers’ inscriptions, drawings, messages and signatures, hence its nickname. After the war, the graffiti was whitewashed over and forgotten until it was discovered during a 1993 renovation. The Brandy Station Foundation purchased the house in 2002.

The Battle of Brandy Station, fought on June 9, 1863, all around the crossroads village, opened Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign.

At the St. James Church site on the battlefield west of Culpeper Regional Airport, a small but hardy group removed brush and rotten trees and yanked out ancient barbed wire along the Colonial-era Winchester Road.

Their efforts noticeably improved visitors’ impression upon approaching the place where some of the cavalry battle’s most decisive fighting took place.

After the battle, Union soldiers deconstructed the Episcopal church, brick by brick, to get building material for their winter huts. Today, the church site is apparent in a small clearing in a wooded lot off St. James Church Road. It holds log benches for rest and reflection, and a speaker’s stand for outdoor services held by Christ Episcopal Church of Brandy Station.

With a few gravestones still visible above ground and the depressions of dozens of others all around where the church stood, it is a peaceful and evocative place.

Given such quiet here, it is almost hard to believe that at dawn on June 9, 1863, Federal cavalry crossed the Rappahannock River to stage a surprise attack on Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry division around Fleetwood Hill, coming within a whisker of defeating the Confederate mounted forces. At day’s end, Union horse troopers withdrew back across the Rappahannock. With more than 20,000 soldiers fighting, it was the largest cavalry action of the Civil War.

For Friends of Culpeper Battlefields President Chuck Laudner, St. James Church is a perfect site to weave together stories of the church that Richard Hoope Cunningham built for his Elkwood plantation, the 1863 cavalry charge and artillery action near the church, and Gen. George Gordon Meade’s 1863-64 winter headquarters nearby.

“This is centrally located within the future state park,” Laudner said Saturday in a brief interview at the St. James site. “The American Battlefield Trust has preserved this, and now we just have to get more people out here to enjoy the recreation and the history. It’s going to be an even more special spot when the park is complete.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and many state legislators are supporting the proposed state park, which would combine parts of four Central Virginia battlefields: Brandy Station, Cedar Mountain, Rappahannock Station and Kelly’s Ford, with a Union army camp near Stevensburg thrown in.

The Rappahannock Station land includes frontage along the Rappahannock River that would benefit canoeists, kayakers and fishermen, and tell of African American refugees who fled to freedom across the river as soon as Union regiments came into the area.

The park would encompass 1,700 acres at the four battlefields and Hansborough’s Ridge, the Union encampment. Another 4,000 acres of conservation easements on private land along the Hazel River and the Rappahannock would enhance the park acreage.

The two largest battlefields, Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain, are equidistant from the town of Culpeper.

Elsewhere on Park Day, at Camp Nelson National Monument near Lexington, Ky., a news station aired video coverage.

And at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield near Republic, Mo., the first major Civil War engagement west of the Mississippi River, another TV station produced a cool video on the cleanup.

For a list of this year’ Park Day sites, visit www.battlefields.org/parkday.

