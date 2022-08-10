Culpeper's Big Latch On encourages moms and their babies

To support breastfeeding, area women and their babies gathered in Culpeper County’s Lenn Park to nurse their children for one solid minute as a group on Saturday.

Longtime Culpeper lactation consultant Cindy Curtis organized the event, her eighth one—and now back in person after the COVID19 pandemic paused The Big Latch On for two years.

Many people don’t realize how beneficial breastfeeding is to babies, and yet how difficult it can be to do, Curtis said.

“Many things can interfere with the initiation and continuation of breastfeeding,” she said. “We do Latch On to draw attention to breastfeeding and provide education and support to women who might be struggling with it.”

At Lenn Park, 41 moms and 42 babies participated, including one set of twins. Joining them were supportive family members and community business representatives interested in promoting women’s health.

The local event echoes the annual Global Big Latch On, which began in 2005 in New Zealand. It has previously taken place during World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7), with 22,592 women participating during the last one held prior to the pandemic.

Born and raised in Culpeper, Curtis worked for 32 years in the birthing center at Culpeper Medical Center helping women “latch on” properly. In recent years, she started a lactation consulting business, Pink Cocoon. Now, she brings her expertise directly to her clients, visiting them in their homes.

“I don’t tell moms what they should or shouldn’t do,” Curtis said. “I educate them, I try to give them the skills they need to be successful and have options.”

Experts including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization all recommend exclusive breastfeeding for a minimum of six months.

On Saturday, women’s and children’s health vendors provided information and giveaways, along with about 60 local businesses that offered support or gifts to the moms who participated.

“I love that connection breastfeeding gives me to my baby,” Kecia Glascock said as her nursing partner, 18-month-old Alice, smiled back from her mother’s arms.

Glascock has two older children, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, who were also breastfed. She plans to return to employment this fall as a teacher after seven years of being a stay-at-home mom.

Glascock, who is from Warrenton, attended a previous Latch On event organized by Curtis in the town’s Yowell Meadow Park.

“I loved it, it was such an uplifting, supportive event, so when I saw this on Facebook, I knew I wanted to come again,” she said.

Dominique Wilson traveled with her first child, 10-month-old Akasha Wilson-Gittens, to Culpeper from Fredericksburg for the Latch On.

A professional photographer, Wilson said she enjoyed the associations with other moms at the Latch On event, and sharing parenting “war stories.”

“It’s great having so many women who are mothers all in one place,” Wilson said. “I’ve always been one in favor of supporting women.”

Curtis said breastfeeding is not just an important women’s issue, but it’s also a human rights issue, a general health issue and feminist issue.

“Breastfeeding empowers women,” Curtis said. “Women who wish to breastfeed their babies but do not, because of inadequate support from family or constraints in the workplace, or misinformation, often feel guilty because of this failure at something they wanted to do.”

Her Latch On event is designed to draw attention to breastfeeding, to encourage society to recognize it as a normal and natural occurrence and to provide more appropriate public spaces to accommodate breastfeeding mothers.

“Breastfeeding your baby will bring you a joy that words cannot express,” Curtis said. “The feeling you get when you nourish your baby at your breast and see your baby grow and thrive on your milk is awesome.”

Local businesses who gave items to the moms include Courts Kitchen, Green Roost, Honeybee Home, Pepperberries, Old House Vineyards, O and A Coffee Car, Botanical Dwellings, Windmill Heights Nursery, Weathered Barn Mercantile, Kash Imprints, Jackalope Ridge Bakehouse, Acorn Farm and Pottery, the Smyth Team Realtors and Blue House Blooms.

Several photographers volunteered to do free photo mini sessions for the breastfeeding moms, including Ashley Rene Photography, August and Jo Photography, Authur Photography and Kristin Lane Photography.

Organizers of the Global Big Latch On changed the timing of their latest event to April 7-8, 2023, to avoid August’s hot weather in the Northern Hemisphere and flu season in the Southern Hemisphere.

For more information, visit Curtis’ website, pinkcocoon.com.