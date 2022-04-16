Culpeper's Capital Wing to host warbird meet-and-greet on April 23

Spring is here, and summer’s not far off. One way you can tell is that aviation-history enthusiasts are ramping up their practice flights and other activities at Culpeper Regional Airport.

On Saturday, April 23, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host a “meet and greet” for the public as part of its Member Appreciation Day.

Visitors can walk through the wing’s hangar and museum, get close to its World War II warbirds and talk to wing members who are pilots, mechanics and support crew members. The gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

Inside the big hangar of the wing, which is based in Culpeper, you’ll be able to see what a “naked” warbird looks like, as the wing’s Vultee BT-13 has some aluminum panels removed while it waits to have a new engine installed.

Visitors can also view a TBM Avenger, the world war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber, as it undergoes maintenance.

On the ramp to the hangar will be a 1946 Fairchild UC-61, the newest warbird in the wing’s fleet.

Warbird rides will be available in a 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit biplane.

Advance ticketing for flights is available online at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. Flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the hangar.

People can also visit the wing’s PX (Post Exchange) trailer and buy WWII-themed hats, shirts, patches and more.

Kids can enjoy working a Martin B-26 bomber’s .50-caliber machine-gun top turret The Capital For a donation, wing members will provide a lunch of hamburgers, or hot dogs, chips and sodas.

The event’s rain date is Sunday, April 24.

The meet-and-greet will have free parking and no entry fee, though donations to the Capital Wing are always appreciated.

Culpeper Regional Airport is on Beverly Ford Road in Elkwood, near U.S. 29 and Brandy Station.

After the event, the Capital Wing’s aircraft will start its annual Warbird Showcase tour to 11 cities in six Mid-Atlantic states.

First stop will be at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8. Flights will be available in the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5, Fairchild UC-61 and a Stearman biplane. One can buy advance tickets now.

A nonprofit, tax-deductible group, the Capital Wing is staffed entirely by volunteers. For details, email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.

