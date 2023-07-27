A Culpeper candidate for state senate recently received two endorsements.

Moms Demand Action and WinVirginia announced support for local workforce center manager Jason Ford, the Democratic nominee for Virginia State Senate in the 28th District.

Moms Demand Action is a nationwide, grassroots organization focused on gun violence prevention, according to a release.

The group awarded Ford the 2023 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction, presented to candidates who advocate for gun violence prevention and are committed to governing with gun safety in mind.

Ford has resided in Culpeper for the past 20 years, is a gun owner and supports policies that reduce gun violence, protect children and make communities safer.

“Commonsense gun safety measures help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those in crisis,” said Ford. “Background checks and red flag laws are among the proven tools that law enforcement agencies rely on to keep our communities safe. With gun violence the number one cause of child mortality in the country, we need to continue to take critical steps to encourage gun safety and responsible gun ownership.”

WinVirginia is a business- and technology-based organization focused on upholding democratic principles and values, the release stated.

Composed of leaders from business, technology, entertainment and real estate, WinVirginia is committed to restoring Virginia’s tradition of democratic principles and the Jeffersonian values of truth, compassion and dignity, the release stated. The organization espouses truth and transparency in government, protection of the most vulnerable in society and the ability for all to live their lives with dignity, including affordable access to health care.

“A commitment to our nation’s founding ideals is central to my beliefs and what I hope to bring to our state government,” said Ford. “It’s time to eradicate closed-door politics and deal-making that disregards the needs of so many in our communities. I hope to give voice to all in the 28th District, including those who have long been underrepresented.”

To learn about Ford, visit FordforVA.com, see Jason Ford for VA SD-28 on Facebook or @ajasonford on Instagram.