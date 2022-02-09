Culpeper's Horseshoe Farm leads Northern Piedmont in 2021 conservation efforts

In all of the Northern Piedmont, the largest single property conserved in 2021 is Horseshoe Farm, 761 acres of gentle hills and lush farmland in Culpeper County, the Piedmont Environmental Council says.

In Culpeper, a total of 869 acres were conserved last year, bringing the county’s tally over the years to 21,275 acres, the council said.

Private landowners partnered with land trusts and conservation agencies in 2021 to permanently protect 6,474 acres in the nine-county region, which includes Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock, PEC said.

Horseshoe Farm, owned by Orange County resident Sheldon Clark since 2019, sits at the confluence of the Robinson and the Rapidan rivers, which supply drinking water to Fredericksburg and other downstream communities, the council said.

Held by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Horsehoe’s conservation easement also protects several wetlands, prime agricultural soils growing mostly corn and soybeans, and a Greek Revival home built in the mid-1800s.

The Horseshoe property’s heritage traces back to an English crown grant to Virginia’s royal Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood. The site was historically significant from the Revolutionary War through World War II.

Soon after Horseshoe’s house was completed in the late 1850s, it was visited by Union Maj. Gen. John Pope in 1862 as his Army of Virginia fought in the area. His soldiers burned the plantation’s barns and seized its livestock.

After the war, Horseshoe declined until it was bought in 1934 by Edward R. Stettinius Jr., a General Motors vice president and later chairman of U.S. Steel.

Stettinius ran the Lend-Lease program for President Franklin Roosevelt during World War II and served as secretary of state for FDR and President Harry Truman. In retirement, he was rector of the University of Virginia and lived at Horseshoe.

Horseshoe Farm’s extensive frontage on the Rapidan and the Robinson rivers, next to other conserved land on the Orange and Madison sides of those waterways, makes its conservation important to the region’s water quality, its owner and two conservation groups said.

“Conservation of land and history for future generations is important to me, and conservation was the goal from the moment I bought Horseshoe Farm,” said Sheldon Clark, who also has conserved about 3,000 acres on Clark Mountain in Orange County since 2000, via the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. “Our concept has been to preserve land from Clark Mountain all the way to Culpeper, because the history, scenic views and water quality and conservation are very important here.

“All of this area serves as a watershed supplying drinking water for Fredericksburg and areas east, and being somewhat close to Richmond and Washington, D.C., we do have development pressures,” Clark added. “It would be a shame to lose the history and the beauty of this area. There are many good reasons to leave it open and undeveloped.”

Virginia Outdoors Foundation Assistant Director Sherry Buttrick, who worked on the project, expressed delight about the successful effort.

“VOF is thrilled that Horseshoe, a significant farm property in Central Virginia of 760 acres, is now protected with a VOF easement thanks to the generosity of its owner, Sheldon Clark, an ardent conservationist,” Buttrick said. “The property has three miles of frontage on the Robinson and the Rapidan Rivers with a mile on the public road, and is important as an agricultural property with over 450 acres of prime soils as well as habitat and historic significance. The property’s owner has protected multiple properties through conservation easements, and we are grateful to his generosity in protecting this important property. ”

Created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1966 to preserve open space for future generations, the Virginia Outdoors Foundation protects all kinds of open space, from farms and forests to parks and historic landscapes. Virginia’s leader in land conservation, the public foundation is steward of some 870,000 acres in 111 counties and cities, including 12,000 acres in Culpeper County.

VOF also awards grants to local governments and organizations that create parks, trails, water access and other amenities for public use. Learn more about VOF’s easement and grant programs at vof.org.

“Seeing a property of this size, with so many historic resources, conserved along the Rapidan River is exciting,” PEC Director of Conservation Mike Kane said of Horseshoe Farm being preserved. “It really supports PEC’s efforts in the upper Rappahannock watershed to preserve productive farmland and restore water quality, locally and in the support of the Chesapeake Bay agreement.”

Sheldon Clark is partnering with PEC to accelerate land conservation along the Rapidan by connecting the council with other landowners in the area who may be interested in conserving their working farms, a PEC spokeswoman said Tuesday.

With all of the newly conserved acres added last year in the Northern Piedmont, a quarter of the public and private lands within PEC’s nine-county service area are now saved for posterity, the nonprofit group said Friday in summarizing its 2021 work.

“We are thankful that so many families continue to recognize the important role they can play in balancing personal and public conservation goals,” PEC President Chris Miller said. “The cumulative impact over the past 50 years is that just over 25 percent of public and private lands within our Piedmont service area are permanently protected. That is halfway toward fulfilling PEC’s vision of working with landowners and other allied organizations to see 50 percent of the region’s rural areas preserved.”

Looking at the whole region, Kane said another story that stands out is how much land is being conserved in Loudoun County. For the second consecutive year, Loudoun—one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties—led conservation in the Northern Piedmont, with 3,507 acres.

“Conservation in Loudoun County accounted for more than half the total acreage conserved in the PEC region in 2021, and significantly more than what we typically see in Loudoun in a single year,” Kane said.

Loudoun’s total included a new 35-acre easement near Lincoln, donated by Patrick and Susan Holden and held by PEC.

In addition to nonprofit conservation groups, a number of counties operate programs that acquire conservation easements through purchase or donation.

In Clarke, the county’s Easement Authority conserved over 244 acres, including a heavily forested 181-acre property along Mount Carmel Road, a Virginia Scenic Byway. Its conservation extinguished the rights to build nine dwellings; that will ensure the long-term protection of the property’s sensitive natural and scenic resources, PEC said.

A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a public agency or a nonprofit conservation group, such as the Piedmont Environmental Council.

Easements provide important benefits to the public as part of a suite of public policies ranging from local comprehensive plans to the multi-state Chesapeake Bay agreement, the council said.

By limiting development on private land, they protect those sites’ natural, agricultural, scenic and cultural resources. Landowners who donate easements may be eligible to receive tax benefits for their charitable contribution that extinguishes development rights and protects a property’s conservation values, PEC said.

“The Piedmont Environmental Council is here and happy to educate and guide landowners about land conservation options and benefits,” Kane said.

Landowners interested in conserving their property can learn more at pecva.org/easements.

Download a map of private and protected lands in the Northern Piedmont here.

County-by-county maps detailing conservation easement totals and easements added in 2021 within the PEC region can be downloaded here.

