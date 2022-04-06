Culpeper's Iwa Dojo celebrates two-year anniversary

Outside of his wife and four children, there’s nothing that means more to Aric Conto than combat sports and Culpeper County.

That’s why Conto is in high spirits following a recent milestone tied to both of those things.

The Iwa Dojo, located in downtown Culpeper, celebrated its two-year anniversary in February.

Conto is the chief instructor for the dojo, which teaches traditional Okinawan Shorin Ryu karate in classes of 5-10 students on Monday and Wednesday nights.

“It’s old-style, traditional martial arts,” Conto said. “Our classes involve a lot of repetition, structure and calisthenics, and we keep the classes small and intimate so we can focus on providing our students with a lot of 1-on-1 attention.”

Conto believes those tenets are what have kept the dojo so appealing to the public two-plus years after it first opened its doors.

“It’s really martial arts for everybody,” he said. “Not everybody can go to a boxing gym, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym or a MMA gym and just start training in those things. But they can come to our gym and practice what we do in a small, intimate setting, and they can do it at their own pace.”

There aren’t many instructors more qualified to teach martial arts than Conto, whose connections to both the subject matter and Culpeper run deep.

Born in Malone, N.Y., Conto began his martial arts training when he was 7 years old. His instructor, Larry Tatro, would eventually marry Conto’s mother, and the family moved to Culpeper in the early 1980s. In 1982, Tatro opened one of the county’s first martial arts schools.

In the 40 years since, Conto has trained in western boxing, full-contact karate, judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and praying mantis kung fu. He owns a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a brown belt in judo and black belts in both Kyokushin and Shorin Ryu karate.

Conto’s instructor in Shorin Ryu was Andy Rodriguez, who opened an Iwa dojo in Newark, Delaware in April 2002 that he still operates to this day. The connection between the two men ultimately led to the Culpeper branch’s creation in 2020.

After suffering a rash of injuries competing in various combat sports leading up to 2019, Conto was looking for a way to stay in shape without exposing his body to further damage. He found it by going back to the basics.

“I reached a point where I needed to slow down and heal up,” the 53-year-old said. “So I decided just to go back to what I originally started with years ago, which is traditional Okinawan Japanese martial arts. That’s how I reconnected with [Rodriguez] and started training with him again in Delaware, which led to opening the dojo here.”

Conto said the thing he loves most about Shorin Ryu is that it promotes positive physical and mental health and teaches its practitioners self-mastery and self-discipline.

“All of those things are very important for people of all ages,” he said. “So by practicing Shorin Ryu, you not only reap the benefits of mental and physical fitness, but you also learn self-defense in the process.”

Now 40 years after Tatro set up shop in Culpeper, Conto said he sees this endeavor as a natural extension of that one.

“I definitely feel like this is a generational thing,” he said with a smile. “[Tatro] loved teaching martial arts here in Culpeper, and he passed that love on to me.”

