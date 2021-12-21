Culpeper's Wreaths Across America Day draws big crowd

Hundreds of area residents turned out Saturday to honor the men, women and children who rest in Culpeper National Cemetery, during the community’s Wreaths Across America observance.

After a brief cemetery near the cemetery’s administration building, they flooded across the historic landscape to place wreaths—all donated to the cause—on 6,858 graves of U.S. military personnel and their loved ones. Created in 1867, the cemetery holds the remains of 11,000 people.

“We are here because someone gave their life,” event coordinator Sharon Croushorn told participants during the solemn ceremony. “... The freedoms we enjoy have not come without a price.”

U.S. military men and women have sacrificed so Americans can “worship as we sit fit” and raise their children with the right to succeed no matter what ideal they pursue, Croushorn said.

The country they defend upholds justice and equality, and “stands as a shining beacon of freedom and liberty to the world,” she said.

Every branch of the U.S. military is represented in the people interred in Culpeper National Cemetery, Croushorn said. Saturday’s ceremony included people representing each of the armed services.