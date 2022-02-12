Curtain rises Thursday on 'Les Misérables' musical at Culpeper High

This week, Culpeper County High School’s fine arts program will stage a winter musical of the famed Broadway smash “Les Misérables.”

Originating as Victor Hugo’s hit novel, published in French in 1862, “Les Mis” was adapted for the stage in 1980 and took London theaters by storm in 1985. It was later made into a popular movie.

In New York City, when “Les Mis” closed in 2003 after 6,680 performances, it was the second-longest running musical in Broadway history.

Audiences have often cited it as one of the greatest musicals of all time.

The curtain goes up on Culpeper High’s “school edition” of the show at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 17-19. If there is inclement weather, the rain dates are Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m.

People can pre-order their tickets via the Blue Devils Theatre’s Ticket Reservation Form.

For group sales of 15 or more (same-day tickets), please email Mrs. Maxamie Mitchell at mmitchell@culpeperschools.org

Visit the school’s website to make a contribution to defray the cost of the production. Read more here.