Cyclone boys hope to bring 'championship energy' to regional opener against Atlee

The Eastern View boys basketball team may have won last week’s Battlefield District tournament, but head coach Patrick Thornhill hopes the Cyclones gained something even more valuable in the process.

A realization that they can be beaten on any given night.

Victories over King George (62-53) in the semifinals and Caroline (87-76) in the championship game were more stressful for Eastern View than the final scores would indicate. The Foxes trimmed an 18-point Cyclones lead down to just eight with four minutes to go in the semifinal matchup, and the Cavaliers cut what looked like an insurmountable 25-point Eastern View advantage down to two with just over two minutes to play in the title game.

While the Cyclones finished both contests with a flourish, Thornhill wasn’t pleased with his squad’s energy level in either.

“This is playoff basketball,” he said Sunday. “Every team you play is going to make a run, but we must have championship energy if we’re going to survive and advance.”

Top-seeded Eastern View’s first energy check in its quest to claim a second consecutive regional championship will come at the hands of No. 9 Atlee in Tuesday’s Region 4B quarterfinals.

The Raiders (10-13) boast a veteran lineup, with four senior starters.

Two of those seniors, Ralph Axselle and Brady Raso, were instrumental in Atlee’s 61-44 road win over eight-seeded King George in last Friday’s regional first round. Axselle drained a pair of 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, while Raso tallied 12 points.

“They’re both good shooters,” Thornhill said of Axselle and Raso. “And [Atlee] is a good passing team, so we have to make sure we’re disciplined and we don’t give them open looks at the basket.”

Thornhill said another senior, Drew Hollins, is also a dangerous shooter despite finishing with just two points on Friday.

“We have to guard the 3 while also protecting the basket against all the cuts they run,” Thornhill said. “It will be a good challenge for us.”

Defensively, the Raiders employ a 2-3 zone that leaves the opposition with very few good looks from the perimeter.

“The approach against a good 2-3 zone is always the same,” Thornhill said. “We need to be patient, attack the zone and make them work with good passing, which is something we’ve done well for most of this season.”

If the Cyclones (19-1) are to successfully crack Atlee’s zone and win their 20th consecutive game, the play of sophomore guards Amaree Robinson and D’Myo Hunter will be key.

Both Robinson and Hunter dished out eight assists against Caroline, with Robinson also adding a game-high 20 points. Hunter handed out eight assists against King George as well.

“Our passing is much improved this year,” Thornhill said. “And Amaree and D’Myo are a huge part of that. They’re both very unselfish and have done a great job finding the open man and making our opponents work.”

The Raiders will also have to contend with Eastern View’s duo of 6-foot-6 senior forwards, Corey Long and Rickey Butler.

Long, who averaged a double-double during the regular season with 24 points and 14 rebounds, was quiet by his standards in the district tourney. He posted 18 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinals, then finished with 17 points and seven boards while battling foul trouble in the title game.

“I’ll be ready for Tuesday,” Long said Friday. “That 19-1 record is nice, but the real season starts now.”

Butler more than made up for Long’s foul trouble in the title game, scoring 20 points while his teammate was chomping at the bit from the bench.

“The coaches have been asking me to be more aggressive,” said Butler, who missed the Cyclones’ first nine contests this season due to academic ineligibility. “I’m still kind’ve finding my groove, and hopefully it’s coming at the right time.”

Tuesday’s game will tip-off at 7:45 p.m., or approximately 20 minutes following the conclusion of the Eastern View-Courtland girls matchup, which begins at 6.

