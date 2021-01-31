 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones named to Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor List
Daniel Jones named to Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor List

GETTYSBURG, Pa.—Daniel Jones of Culpeper has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2020 semester.

Students with a quality-point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.

Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a highly selective four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with a strong academic tradition that includes Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate and other distinguished scholars among its alumni. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

