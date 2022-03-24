Data center would blight Stevensburg, threaten historic sites, neighboring farmer says

Joanne and Chip Russell live in one of the most idylic spots in Culpeper: Sandy Springs Farm near Stevensburg.

They want it to stay that way.

But next door, Amazon Data Services’ contractor proposes to build a 435,000-square-foot, 5-story-tall data center to serve the internet-services provider previously focused on Northern Virginia.

The Russell family vehemently opposes Amazon’s plan, which the Planning Commission rejected March 9 by a 5-4 vote. The big question remains whether the Board of Supervisors will rezone the site, the 243-acre Magnolia Equestrian Center, to allow something other than agricultural use.

“Imagine buildings that are five-plus stories tall and 500,000 square feet, give or take, on this rural landscape,” Chip Russell said in an interview this week.

The data center would make Stevensburg a completely different place, he said.

“Our neighbor Irene Carnes told us a year ago that someone would be bringing a first-class facility to her land that would be a boon,” Russell said. “She said that in our living room. ... We haven’t talked about it since.”

Russell expressed his skepticism at the time, he said.

His family doesn’t want to see a major, power-hungry commercial development land in what is practically their front yard, he said. But as longtime Stevensburg residents, their concerns extend to the larger community, far beyond the bounds of the family’s 255-acre farm, Russell said.

This rolling land, well watered by gushing springs at the base of the distinctive Hanbrough’s Ridge, has been the Russell family’s home since the 1960s.

“My family has been blessed to own Sandy Springs Farm in Stevensburg,” he said. “It is a retreat, a safe haven—such a wonderful place—where we have raised three children.”

Russell and his family members have concerns about noise from the facility’s power-handling gear, its visual impacts on what’s now a rural and historic landscape, increased traffic on Route 3, and how the data center’s demand for cooling water would affect neighboring wells, he said.

“Data centers are notorious water hogs, using millions of gallons to cool their equipment,” Russell said.

“If the supervisors approve this, they will guarantee someone in this community is going to have their land taken from them by eminent domain,” he said. “And it will be a significant taking.”

Russell likened the data center to a massive commercial greenhouse built in Elkwood, near Brandy Station, whose lights—easily seen from Stevensburg—illuminate the night sky for many miles around.

“It looks like the Death Star,” he said.

Russell said he doesn’t trust the viewshed renderings submitted by the applicant.

“Every view they’ve shown is taken from below the facility to make it blend in,” he said.

There’s also a question of what the development would portend for the area, Russell said.

The availability of Dominion’s high-capacity power lines through Stevensburg from Fauquier county to Gordonsville could open many nearby Culpeper properties to development for data centers and solar power plants, he said.

When Culpeper officials update the county’s land-use plan, they should discuss and address that issue, Russell said.

Solar plants need to be situated in communities with sensitivity about their operation, he said.

The Russells, who enjoy their farm’s quiet—listening at night to the spring peepers and other creatures that rely on its springs—worry about noise from the data center.

“If you’re an urban dweller, hearing a loud hum 24/7 may not mean that much to you, but it does to us,” Russell said.

The family knows people working at Northern Virginia data centers who constantly must wear headphones to communicate inside those facilities, he said.

Russell said his family is also concerned about the center’s impact on neighboring Salubria, Culpeper County’s oldest surviving brick manor house, and Hansbrough’s Ridge, where the Civil War’s Battle of Brandy Station opened on June 9, 1863.

Built circa 1753, Salubria is owned by The Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia, which opens it for public tours and special events. Historians consider the imposing house, which still has its original interior woodwork, one of Virginia’s best examples of high-style Georgian architecture.

The manse was built by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of Culpeper’s Little Fork Church, for his wife, Butler Brayne Spotswood Thompson. She was the widow of Alexander Spotswood, the Virginia royal governor who had imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties on the British colony’s western frontier.

In the 19th century, the Battle of Brandy Station’s decisive first phase was fought on the southern foot of Hansbrough’s Ridge, the most prominent landscape feature for miles around.

The American Battlefield Trust owns part of the ridge, and its acreage is destined to be incorporated in a battlefields state park planned for Culpeper County.

The view from the ridge, which the trust says has the largest concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features in the United States, and from Sandy Spring Farms’ front acreage looks directly down onto the data-center site. More than 6,000 Union soldiers lived on the ridge for five months before the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864.

Chip and Joanne Russell, who appreciate that Civil War history and patrol the ridge daily, share the trust’s concerns about how the data center would affect the historic landscape.

Stevensburg resident Desy Campbell has said Magnolia Equestrian Center’s tract is too large an area to build a project “in the middle of nowhere.”

Stevensburg District resident Susan Ralston says the center would dominate the area’s landscape and ruin its rural character.

For visitors to appreciate, Salubria needs to remain in an agricultural setting, Germanna foundation researcher Kathy Ellis said, adding that Route 3 ought not be turned into an industrial-use corridor.

Northern Virginia attorny John Foote, representing the developer, told the Planning Commission the data center would be well-buffered and screened from adjoining farmland.

Foote said allowing the project would not set a precedent for more development in Stevensburg and along Route 3.

On Monday, the public is invited to join the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for a free history tour of Salubria and Hansbrough’s Ridge. People should meet at 10 a.m. in Stevensburg Baptist Church at 19393 York Road. Tour participants must register Friday by emailing katherine@JTHG.org.

Star-Exponent staff writer Alison Brophy Champion contributed to this report.

