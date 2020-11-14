Davis Street businesses resilient amid pandemic

Just across the street, The Frenchman’s Corner has had its struggles as well.

“There was no one on Davis Street during those first few months [of the pandemic],” said Edward Hanlin, the shop’s co-owner. “Things started to pick back up and feel almost like normal in early September, but it still hasn’t quite gotten there.”

Hanlin said the reopening of nearby restaurants for indoor dining in Phase 3 provided a needed boon to his business.

“That’s one of the major things that draws people downtown, and to Davis Street in particular—the restaurants,” he pointed out. “So once they were able to come back down here and dine in, it was good for us because people began popping back in here and purchasing chocolates and whatever other confections they had been missing during the lockdown in the spring.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of those Davis Street restaurants is Pinto Thai Restaurant and Bar.

“It was good to have dine-in back once lockdown lifted,” said Paul Sata, Pinto’s owner. “We missed having our guests here to serve them in person.”