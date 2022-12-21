Deaf Louisa County wrestling coach becomes spokesmen for hearing aid company

A U.S. Deaflympics 2022 competitor and high school wrestling coach from Louisa County has become a spokesperson for hearing aids.

Roger Stewart was born premature and with a congenital hearing impairment. As a child he felt left out of the conversations made by family, friends and classmates due to his impairment. Although Stewart could pick up some sounds, he was often left feeling isolated and alone.

“It was like being in a dark room,” described Stewart, “You’re looking around trying to see what you can hear by staying focused, but that didn’t work. As I got older the sounds would come more slowly and I would try to figure out what the sounds were.”

Stewart became a spokesperson for Widex Moment hearing aids after his long-time audiologist informed him of the Denmark-based company’s new product.

Widex would fit Stewart with new hearing aids and the experience of better hearing made him cry for joy, he said.

“I could hear every word my audiologist said from behind me. I could never do that before,” said Stewart.

Stewart grew up in a military family, moving from post to post and struggled with his hearing loss and diminishing speech abilities. His life changed in his sophomore year at Wakefield High School in Arlington when he was asked by his coach Jeff Humphries if he would be interested in wrestling. While he had played other sports, such as football and track, Stewart hadn’t considered going to the mat before then.

While Stewart was concerned his impairments would affect his performance on the mat, he endeavored to give it his best. In his matches Stewart wwas not allowed to wear his hearing aids for safety reasons. However, he was still able to focus on the matches and found a place for himself on the school’s wrestling team.

After more than 25 years, wrestling is still an important part of Stewart’s life. He coaches students at Louisa County High School where many of those students have won tournaments and awards.

Stewart also competed as a member of the 2022 U.S. Deaflympics wrestling team in Brazil.

“I went to my first Deaflympics in Sydney in 2005, which was amazing, and got to interact with deaf people from other countries,” said Stewart. “ I had made the team in 2009 and 2013 but couldn’t go due to lack of money. The U.S. doesn’t fund the Deaflympics teams, but I got to go in 2022 to Brazil. The school I coached at was able to sponsor me. It was worthwhile because I felt I was back where I belonged.”

Stewart won 5th place at the event in Brazil and meet and befriended new people. They continue to communicate through social media.

As a spokesman for Widex’s Moment hearing aids, Stewart promotes the product by talking about how much they’ve helped him. The product has an app that allows its wearer to make adjustments, which has benefited Stewart tremendously in his everyday life.

“I never thought I’d have an app for hearing aids that would allow you to adjust the aids. There are many settings I can use whether it’s for family outings, classes, going to the movies and conversations,” said Stewart. I’m excited to do what I’m doing with Widex and helping others in the community to better themselves.”