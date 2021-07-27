Democrats build case for Annette Hyde in Virginia's 30th House District

“Our communities need and deserve far more. They need someone who is going to work hard,” the two-term lawmaker said. “... Someone who will stand up for people who have needs, stand up for people who are fighting the challenges and demons that sometime plague individuals and bring hurt to families, someone who is going to ensure health care is available to everyone, someone who believes that tomorrow should be better than today, and the day after should be better than tomorrow. That’s Annette Hyde.

“Make sure all your friends know that voting isn’t just in November. Voting starts in September,” Spanberger added. “... Knock on doors. Ensure they know how to vote early. Get people to the polls, because our democracy demands that we have people who believe in it at the helm, at the state level and at the federal level.”

Hyde followed Spanberger with brief remarks summarizing why she’s running.

“I’m not in this for a career,” she said. “I’m in this to make the lives of the people of the 30th District better.”