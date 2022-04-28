Descendants at Madison's Montpelier name 20 candidates for foundation board

In a move to resolve the recent struggle at James Madison’s Montpelier, the Montpelier Descendants Committee on Thursday named 20 top-caliber candidates for the foundation board that runs the fourth U.S. president’s plantation.

Among the candidates for The Montpelier Foundation are nationally known scholars and professionals, TV journalist Soledad O’Brien, Harvard professor Cornell William Brooks and DeAnna Dodds Cummings of the McKnight Foundation.

“We are pleased to see the list of names submitted by the MDC, which includes outstanding individuals,” Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young said in reaction Thursday afternoon. “The board’s Governance and Nominating Committee will review these names and forward them to the full board for a vote at its May 16 meeting.”

The 20 candidates are accomplished experts in multiple fields central to the foundation’s work, including history, law, politics, public policy, leadership theory and practice, journalism, finance, philanthropy, fundraising, dispute resolution, emerging technology, cultural heritage preservation, and museum management, the committee said in a statement.

“These professionals will restore Montpelier’s reputation and elevate its programming beyond even prior successes,” said Orange County resident James French, the committee’s chair and a member of The Montpelier Foundation board. “They will help us honor both the brilliance of the Constitution and the harsh truths of the exploitation of those invisible, enslaved founders whose labors and knowledge enabled Madison’s successes and those of our nation.”

After the committee’s 1 p.m. press conference introducing its candidates, the National Trust for Historic Preservation—which owns the 2,650-acre Madison plantation—issued a statement praising the MDC’s candidates.

“The time is now to end this public crisis by seating and welcoming these new volunteers for service as directors immediately upon election, and without condition,” the trust said.

All of the nominees are ready to immediately fill nine open seats on the private foundation’s board, the MDC said.

But all have made clear they won’t serve if The Montpelier Foundation “treats them as second-class members by delaying granting them voting power after appointment,” according to Cultural Heritage Partners, the Virginia law firm advising the committee.

A bitter, long-running feud between foundation leaders and the Descendants Committee, which represents some 300 individuals descended from the Madisons’ enslaved people, boiled over in recent weeks. The controversy has generated national headlines, and spurred condemnations by the country’s leading groups of historical and museum professionals.

After a majority of Montpelier’s staff issued a statement criticizing the foundation’s actions on sharing power with descendants, Young on April 18 fired three senior staff and suspended two others who had supported the Black descendants community. A fourth staff member was fired the week before. On Wednesday, Montpelier’s only Black employee, an archaeologist, resigned in protest.

In recent days, Montpelier has halted archaeological projects and canceled public programs.

The Descendants Committee has long sought to change the foundation board’s makeup. Last year, the committee and foundation announced a power-sharing pact that seemed to ensure half of the board’s members would represent the Descendants Committee.

But last month, the board abruptly changed its bylaws to strip nominating power from the Black descendants. To the MDC, that denied Black people from having equal say in managing the historic site where their ancestors toiled for generations.

“We strongly encourage The Montpelier Foundation board of directors to elect the required nine candidates for securing structural parity at the board meeting on May 16, 2022, and to seat the new directors immediately upon election, and not further delay until the fall,” the National Trust said Thursday.

The foundation now proposes to seat the new directors in two groups, one in May and one in October. Committee members say that is a stalling tactic to let the foundation board’s current two-thirds majority to continue retaliating against staff, make other changes and possibly to remove French, the committee’s elected leader.

Young told The New York Times that “board members’ terms would be staggered to avoid a mass vacancy in the future,” but the foundation’s bylaws allow adjusting the end dates of a member’s first term in office to avoid that problem, Cultural Heritage Partners said.

Now, three of the foundation’s directors represent the MDC: French, conservationist Drew Lanham and Dr. Bettye Kearse, an author and physician. The foundation board can have up to 25 members.

With the additional appointments the expanded board would consist of 12 current foundation members, 12 members nominated by the MDC, and one designee from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The trust lauded MDC’s 20 candidates’ “exceptional” credentials for leadership and board service. Many of them “have dedicated their lives and careers to advancing the ideas that embody altruism, fairness, diversity, and inclusion for all,” it said.

“They will also advance a more effective and inclusive stewardship of the historic site, including the evolving interpretation of the complex history of this powerful place,” the national nonprofit said. “This work will continue to advance the public’s understanding of the intellectual foundations of our constitutional democracy while at the same time honoring the lives and works of enslaved Americans and their descendants, thus creating room for all Americans who are shaped by the legacies of slavery and our nation’s Constitution.”

If seated to begin their service upon election, these leaders will achieve the important goal of “structural parity” at Montpelier, the trust said.

“This is an important moment, and the eyes of our nation are watching us as we embark upon an opportunity for healing,” said Dr. Daina Ramey Berry, who chairs the history department at The University of Texas at Austin. “We are all fully aware of the current crisis facing Montpelier. We are prepared to do the work, beginning on May 16.”

Berry has been nominated by the MDC to serve on The Montpelier Foundation board.

“Structural parity,” an ethical principle that is the history world’s gold standard for descendant representation at sites of slavery, was developed at Montpelier in 2018 during the National Summit on Teaching Slavery. The summit drew dozens of educators, curators, scholars, museum professionals and descendants of enslaved and freed people to create a model for historic-site interpretation and governance.

