Despite snowfall, Dead of Winter 5K plows through

Like everyone else in the region, Jason Weber awoke Saturday morning to find a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.

While Friday’s 1-2 inches of snowfall was a far cry from the winter storm that hit the area during the first week of the new year, it was more than enough to have an adverse effect on planned activities. Most notably, many local school systems—Culpeper included—opted to cancel weekend sporting events and other activities before the snow even began to fall on Friday afternoon.

It would have been understandable, then, if Weber had found an email in his inbox Saturday morning letting him know that Verdun Adventure Bound’s Dead of Winter 5K had been postponed.

That email never came, however.

“I was a little surprised they didn’t postpone it,” said Weber, a 40-year resident of The Plains. “But once I found it it was still on, I was pretty gung-ho about getting out here and doing it.”

Weber and 36 others converged on Verdun’s grounds in Rixeyville to participate in the third annual event. And despite temperatures in the low 20s and an unforgiving wind that seldom let up, there appeared to be a general consensus that they didn’t give a second thought to showing up.

“Obviously I knew it was going to be a different experience running in the snow and the cold,” said Weber, a former high school athlete who set a goal of running in one 5K per month beginning last September. “But I told myself that this is why I’m doing these events—to challenge myself.”

“I told myself that if they were going to hold the event, I was going to be here for it,” Culpeper resident Kira Barnes said. “It didn’t matter how cold it was or how much snow was on the ground; I was committed to this.”

Event organizers said that 64 people signed up for the race. Given the conditions, they were pleased with the turnout.

“I’m very happy with the turnout,” said Sean McElhinney, Verdun’s executive director. “Last year we postponed the race because of the weather report and it turned out to be a beautiful day, and then the day we postponed it to turned out to be the worst ice storm Virginia’s ever seen. So while we were keeping an eye on the weather, we didn’t want to make a decision based solely on the weather report.”

McElhinney’s wait-and-see approach ultimately panned out, though it took a little work to get the course ready for the event.

“We got here about 6 o’clock and realized the conditions weren’t ideal, but doable,” he said. “So we decided to just go for it. We ended up pushing the scheduled start time from 11 to 11:30 a.m. to give us a little extra time to fully plow the course and make it as safe as possible for the runners.

“Everybody seemed really happy with the way things turned out,” he added.

Weber was certainly happy with the way things turned out after finishing first overall with a time of 26:15.

“Today was not an improvement on my best time,” he said with a grin after receiving a plaque and a medal for his efforts. “But all things considered, I’m very pleased that I finished the race and did so in a reasonable amount of time.

“Regardless of the conditions or the type of course, these races motivate me,” he continued. “You get to meet new people and there’s just a camaraderie in being out there with them.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.