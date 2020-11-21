Despite virus, Culpeper-area health official urges, ponder what makes us fortunate

Kartchner then nodded to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and to Americans’ woes during the global pandemic.

“My hope is that everyone might reflect this next week on the things that give us a sense of gratitude,” he wrote. “We have so much to be thankful for in this nation, especially in this part of the country we call Virginia.

“We have suffered much during the pandemic, including loss of loved ones, jobs, education, and some civility,” Kartchner wrote. “Take some time to ponder those things that we do have, that make us fortunate and even blessed. In that spirit, once again, thanks for all you do.”

Early last week, Kartchner said COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate never seen before in the regional Health District, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties. The district encompasses five counties—Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock.

While most of the new Culpeper cases are due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells, the remainder in the district don’t appear related to any particular event, he said.

Last week, Virginia averaged more than 1,700 new cases per day and the state’s positivity rate—the share of positive cases among everyone tested—exceeded the 7% mark.