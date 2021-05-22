Disaster-relief ministry celebrates new headquarters in Culpeper

The leaders and cadre of Christ In Action are accustomed to sleeping on church floors in disaster zones across America.

But now, when they’re not on the road, they have a custom-built headquarters in Culpeper County.

The nonprofit, an evangelical ministry that specializes in disaster relief for hard-hit communities, celebrated its new facility with an open house Saturday that drew about 100 people to Culpeper County Airpark in Elkwood. They shared good cheer, live music, barbecue and lemonade, and some family fun.

“Christ In Action does so many wonderful things in our country,” Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Say said, welcoming everyone to the event. “I don’t think a lot of people are aware that they’ve been in Virginia since 1982. They’ve been in our area for three years, and deploy throughout the United States whenever there is an emergency or disaster. They come to the aid of our neighbors. ... That is the example of Culpeper and how we rally to help others in our community. They do that around the nation.”