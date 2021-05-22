Disaster-relief ministry celebrates new headquarters in Culpeper

The leaders and cadre of Christ In Action are accustomed to sleeping on church floors in disaster zones across America.
But now, when they’re not on the road, they have a custom-built headquarters in Culpeper County.
The nonprofit, an evangelical ministry that specializes in disaster relief for hard-hit communities, celebrated its new facility with an open house Saturday that drew about 100 people to Culpeper County Airpark in Elkwood. They shared good cheer, live music, barbecue and lemonade, and some family fun.
“Christ In Action does so many wonderful things in our country,” Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Say said, welcoming everyone to the event. “I don’t think a lot of people are aware that they’ve been in Virginia since 1982. They’ve been in our area for three years, and deploy throughout the United States whenever there is an emergency or disaster. They come to the aid of our neighbors. ... That is the example of Culpeper and how we rally to help others in our community. They do that around the nation.”
“I am overwhelmed,” CIA founder Denny Nissley told those assembled outside the ministry’s cavernous, two-story, steel-frame building. “Sandy and I are so thankful for what God has done since we started Christ In Action in 1982. There are people here today who knew me as a young man before I found Jesus.”
Nissley briefly recounted his earlier life’s story—how he was saved from drugs and alcohol and became a globe-trotting street preacher.
“The Bible says, ‘Let your light shine before men that they may see your good works.’ That’s why we do the good works,” he said.
“We moved into this building debt-free. Everything you see, every piece of equipment, is paid for,” Nissley said. “We don’t owe anybody anything. None of us get a paycheck. Everybody raises their own support ... so when people give to Christ in Action, 100 percent of it goes to the mission.
“To the people who support us, I’ll say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, on behalf of those people we have reached and those we’re going to reach on behalf of our ministry.’ ”
His wife, Sandy, CIA’s administrative director, also expressed gratitude, quoting Psalm 52:9: “I will give you thanks forever because you have done it.”
Then the Rev. Frank Potter, described by Nissley as his boss, led everyone in prayer. Potter is district superintendent of the Potomac Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God, a group of over 300 churches in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia.
Christ In Action moved to Culpeper late last August from leased office space in Warrenton.
Volunteers and supporters donated 100 percent of the labor to renovate and complete the CIA’s 40,000-square-foot headquarters, a former manufacturing facility, save for the heating and air conditioning system, Operations Director Chris Zitzmann said in an interview.
“Everyone else came from all over the country, including some local people,” Zitzman said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
2020 saw CIA respond to an EF4 tornado (with winds greater than 166 mph) in Cookeville, Tenn., wind damage from Hurricane Isaias in Gloucester, Va., and havoc wrought by Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Ala., and Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, La. Helping Laura’s victims took about nine weeks and aided 300 properties, requiring the CIA team to briefly evacuate to Houston when Hurricane Delta threatened Louisiana.
In 2020, the group’s volunteers spent 116 days deployed, helped 616 families and drove 150,730 miles. All told, 308 CIA volunteers from 22 states lent a hand.
The year also saw Denny Nissley and Chris Zitzmann recover from bouts with COVID-19.
Zitzmann and his family had to quarantine while the CIA team was assisting hurricane victims in Lake Charles, he said. In 2001, his wife, Bethany, was responsible for providing 5,000 hot breakfasts to first responders in the Pentagon parking lot after the terrorist attack of Sept. 11 there.
This February, CIA’s volunteers answered the call when the Virginia Department of Emergency Management requested its help after two ice storms froze most of Southside Virginia, downing trees and knocking out power for thousands.
So, Christ In Action helped residents of Charlotte County, Va., get back on their feet, Zitzmann said.
Within a week of returning home, the CIA team got a call from an Alabama mayor, where the Fultondale tornado on Jan. 25 had damaged 40 to 60 homes beyond repair, the operations director said. CIA volunteers razed the houses so rebuilding could begin. And then they stayed in the state for six more weeks after 11 tornadoes swept through the Columbiana area, an hour to the south.
Recent donations to the nonprofit have included a big Peterbilt truck and two bus-size recreational vehicles, which were displayed Saturday beside the headquarters building.
“We are blessed with donors that give money but also give goods,” Zitzmann said.
The ministry is staffed by four staff missionary families. “None of us are paid through the funds that are contributed to disaster relief and general operating expenses, so that we can do this full time,” Zitzmann explained.
A core team of 20 to 30 people is involved on a weekly basis, backed by a network of 14,000 volunteers across the country.
“When we deploy, we put out an email and say ‘Here’s where we’re going, here’s the kind of help we’re going to need, here are the dates we’ll be there, and who can come?’ ” Zitzmann said.
“Volunteers bring an RV or sleep on a church floor or on a cot or an air mattress and serve with us. We feed them, provide showers, tools and plenty of work to do.”
For full deployments, where the team will be in the field for more than a month, Christ In Action goes only when local relief capabilities are overwhelmed, he said.
CIA transports its own heavy equipment, including two excavators and four track loaders, to disaster sites. Its mobile kitchen can serve up to 15,000 meals a day. Another trailer can provide 800 hot showers per day.
“We can take trees off of houses,” Zitzmann said. “We can take down a whole house, a structure that’s partially destroyed, to get families to the point where they’re ready to rebuild.”
To learn more, visit christinaction.com or visit the Christ In Action Facebook page.
