Disc Golf phenomenon on full display in Rockwater Park

“The rules of disc golf are similar to ‘ball golf,’ as disc golfers refer to the traditional game. A player stands at the tee and throws a disc toward the target—a basket with hanging chains to break the disc’s flight.”

Except in the extraordinary case where the player throws a hole in one—he or she picks up the disc from where it lands and fires again. Players compete for the lowest score.

“Unlike ball golf, where the number of clubs a golfer may carry is limited, disc golf has no cap,” the definition continues. “A golfer may carry 20 or 25 different discs and vary them between shots depending on the situation.”

Also similar to ball golf, disc golf is typically played on a course with nine or 18 holes—providing players with ample opportunity to walk or jog from hole to hole.

All of the likenesses to its sister sport have helped widen disc golf’s appeal to the masses over the past year.

Hierwarter said he started playing the game seven years ago after being introduced to it by his father, Drew—a method of learning the game that isn’t uncommon. Among the 115 who turned out Saturday, many came with family members. In fact, six of the participants were from one family.