Disc Golf phenomenon on full display in Rockwater Park

If you’ve strolled through Culpeper’s Rockwater Park and wondered why so many people are throwing frisbees at those unique-looking baskets spread out across the grounds, well, you’re not alone.
For the uninitiated, the name of the game is disc golf. It was invented in Canada nearly a century ago, but has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head 14 months ago.
“Disc golf has really exploded during COVID,” said Jason Hierwarter, a tournament director for the Professional Disc Golf Association.
“This is, by its very nature, a socially distanced game. With so many activities being shut down during the pandemic, people have been sitting around looking for something to do that’s fun and safe. This has become that pastime for so many of them,” he added.
Hierwarter ran a disc golf tournament in Rockwater Park last weekend, and the participation numbers seemed to back up his statement. There were 120 people signed up prior to the day of the tourney, and 115 of them appeared Saturday in person to participate prior to the 8 a.m. start time on Saturday.
Hierwarter said a few no-shows can be expected. “Overall, the turnout was great,” he said.
The Professional Disc Golf Association defines the game this way:
“The rules of disc golf are similar to ‘ball golf,’ as disc golfers refer to the traditional game. A player stands at the tee and throws a disc toward the target—a basket with hanging chains to break the disc’s flight.”
Except in the extraordinary case where the player throws a hole in one—he or she picks up the disc from where it lands and fires again. Players compete for the lowest score.
“Unlike ball golf, where the number of clubs a golfer may carry is limited, disc golf has no cap,” the definition continues. “A golfer may carry 20 or 25 different discs and vary them between shots depending on the situation.”
Also similar to ball golf, disc golf is typically played on a course with nine or 18 holes—providing players with ample opportunity to walk or jog from hole to hole.
All of the likenesses to its sister sport have helped widen disc golf’s appeal to the masses over the past year.
Hierwarter said he started playing the game seven years ago after being introduced to it by his father, Drew—a method of learning the game that isn’t uncommon. Among the 115 who turned out Saturday, many came with family members. In fact, six of the participants were from one family.
“I’ve got two brothers in this [tournament], along with my dad, my uncle and my cousin,” said 22-year-old Jonah Pearson, from Winchester, who was participating in his second tourney. “I got into this sport mainly because everybody in my family plays it. It’s just a fun thing to do together, especially with the way the past year has been for everyone.”
One of Pearson’s brothers, Silas, talked about the effect the game can have once someone begins playing it.
“I’m actually a student at James Madison University down in Harrisonburg now,” the 19-year-old said. “I really wanted to come up here for the weekend to play in this tournament with my family. And there have been many times where we’ve all met at courses between Harrisonburg and Culpeper in the Shenandoah Valley just to connect and enjoy doing this together.”
Family bonding isn’t the only positive byproduct of disc golf, however. Proceeds from many of the PDGA’s numerous tournaments are donated to noble causes. Those from Saturday’s Culpeper event benefited Mighty Oaks Warrior Program, a peer-support group for veterans, service members and first responders who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or battle trauma.
“They use faith-based principles to help people cope and find answers for what they’ve been through,” Hierwarter said of Mighty Oaks. “Their work is invaluable.”
Winners from Saturday’s tourney are listed below.
Advanced: Josh Joy (Stephens City, Va.)
Amateur Masters 40+: Lloyd Seely (Farmville, Va.)
Amateur Masters 50+: Jeff Snider (Vienna, Va.)
Amateur Masters 60+: Doug Jones (Fredericksburg, Va.)
Amateur Masters 70+: Drew Hierwarter (Kingsport, Tenn.)
Intermediate: Zach Peterson (Arlington, Va.)
Recreational: William Donelan (Warrenton, Va.)
Women’s Recreational: Alexandra Urban (Annapolis, Md.)
Men’s Novice: J.P. Harasek (Catharpin, Va.)
Women’s Novice: Elizabeth Robinson (Dumfries, Va.)
Juniors/12-under: Emmanuelle Lizama (Falls Church, Va.)
540/848-4530