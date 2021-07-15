DMV Warrenton to resume driving tests Monday

Beginning Monday, July 19, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing at 72 customer service centers across the state, including in Warrenton.

The new locations will create more than 39,000 more road-skills testing appointment opportunities in the next 90 days, DMV said in a statement.

The easing of social-distancing requirements and the end of the state of emergency in Virginia enabled DMV to expand road-skills testing locations by resuming the traditional process in which an applicant operates a vehicle on the road with an examiner sitting beside them in the vehicle.

Customers who would like to use an interpreter during their road-skills test will need to schedule an appointment on a closed course at one of the sites listed below.

An appointment is required for a road skills test and, depending on the location of the appointment, customers will complete their test on a closed course or on the road.