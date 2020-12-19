Do-it-all Frazier named chamber's young professional of the year

When Jeff Say took over as CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce in February, it wasn’t exactly your typical ship-without-a-captain scenario.
In fact, instead of taking the wheel of a runaway train in need of direction, Say was given the keys to a well-oiled machine.
Say attributes much of the smooth sailing he experienced while transitioning into the role—as well as the clockwork precision with which the chamber has continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic—to Amy Frazier, the chamber’s events coordinator.
“When I joined the chamber in February, I knew I was already entering a smooth-sailing ship because Amy was there,” Say said. “Amy is one of the most organized, thoughtful, caring people I’ve ever met.”
Frazier’s tireless efforts were recognized when the chamber recently announced her as the recipient of its 2020 young professional of the year award.
“I was completely shocked,” Frazier said of winning the award. “I cried, because it was such an honor and so overwhelming. I worked so hard this year, and to be recognized in this way for my work was so special.”
Frazier’s dedication to the chamber and the Culpeper community as a whole is rooted in her background. She graduated from Culpeper High School in 2009, then earned her Bachelor of Arts in international studies and a minor in tourism and events management from George Mason University in 2013.
Upon returning to Culpeper in 2014, Frazier accepted a management position at Narmada Winery in Amissville—a decision that would pay dividends for her.
”Through my position [at Narmada] I had the opportunity to represent the winery at Chamber of Commerce functions,” she said. “I used the chamber to promote and market the business and was able to foster relationships with many influential community members in Culpeper County.
“I was always very impressed with the work that the chamber did and the events they put on,” she said.
The relationships Frazier established at the chamber served as the proverbial bridge to her current position in February 2019.
“I found out about the job opening directly through the staff at the chamber,” she recalled. “I applied and the rest is history.”
Frazier took over as the chamber’s new events coordinator on April 1, 2019. She plans the chamber’s signature events each year, which include a variety of functions focused on professional development, business-to-business connections, business-to-community connections and general education. She also puts together ribbon-cutting events for new businesses or business milestones and monthly after-hours functions designed to foster connections between member businesses.
”I am passionate about people, I am passionate about events and I am passionate about Culpeper,” she proclaimed. “It is my home. A thriving economy and community of people who work together for the common good of the town makes for a better life for us all. It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve my community in this way.”
Frazier admitted that, as with so many other things it has touched in 2020, the coronavirus forced her to change her gameplan in regard to this year’s events.
”As soon as the pandemic was declared back in March, we quickly pivoted event plans for 2020 to models that would keep our staff, participants and community safe,” she said. “We hosted some in virtual formats, and were able to host our Chamber Golf Classic, Valor Awards and CulpeperFest in person with social distancing and masks in place for everyone involved. In lieu of after-hours socials we started town halls and virtual meetups, and each ribbon-cutting was streamed on Facebook Live to increase visibility.”
Frazier added that the chamber has created a COVID-19 resource guide with grants, health tips and other useful information culled together for the community. It has also helped businesses with grant applications and assisted with distributing Culpeper Cares funds as well.
All of that might be the equivalent of a full plate to many people, but it isn’t to Frazier. In addition to the aforementioned endeavors, she also serves as a liaison for the Culpeper Young Professionals. This year, that group was able to raise $2,000 in support of the Culpeper Food Closet.
“[Amy] truly has a passion for Culpeper, and that love is evident in every function she serves here at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce,” Say said. “We are truly lucky to have her in our community.”
Frazier said the work doesn’t stop now that she’s been recognized. If anything, she has a greater load resting on her shoulders.
“I consider this award a responsibility,” she said. “I plan to continue my service to this community and live up to its expectations as the years go by.”
