Do-it-all Frazier named chamber's young professional of the year

Frazier admitted that, as with so many other things it has touched in 2020, the coronavirus forced her to change her gameplan in regard to this year’s events.

”As soon as the pandemic was declared back in March, we quickly pivoted event plans for 2020 to models that would keep our staff, participants and community safe,” she said. “We hosted some in virtual formats, and were able to host our Chamber Golf Classic, Valor Awards and CulpeperFest in person with social distancing and masks in place for everyone involved. In lieu of after-hours socials we started town halls and virtual meetups, and each ribbon-cutting was streamed on Facebook Live to increase visibility.”

Frazier added that the chamber has created a COVID-19 resource guide with grants, health tips and other useful information culled together for the community. It has also helped businesses with grant applications and assisted with distributing Culpeper Cares funds as well.

All of that might be the equivalent of a full plate to many people, but it isn’t to Frazier. In addition to the aforementioned endeavors, she also serves as a liaison for the Culpeper Young Professionals. This year, that group was able to raise $2,000 in support of the Culpeper Food Closet.