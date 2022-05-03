Downtown Culpeper's Gnarly Block Party serves up homespun fun

“Gnarly” fronted the tag of the latest crowd-pleasing event sprung from the wonderfully imaginative minds with Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

So, which gnarly is the best descriptor for Saturday’s CRI’s Gnarly Culpeper Block Party? Bad, as “That was a gnarly accident!”? Or, good, as “He does some gnarly guitar-playing!”?

No ambiguous observation here: This Gnarly Culpeper Block Party, at the Depot District, was nothing short of an outstanding affair on a weather-perfect afternoon, its festivities celebrated by a community of families, friends and followers of the-good-time-had-by-all club.

A huge exclamation point, the five-hour party further validated Culpeper’s status as one of Virginia’s best small towns, and a Great American Main Street Award winner, to boot.

Gnarly!

The block party, previously named the Gnarly Hops and Beer Fest, featured all the key ingredients from successful years gone by—food, beverages, music and people eager to sample them.

The newer, improved model showcased the talents of a behind-the-scenes army of CRI staff and volunteers passionate about offering up an oversized-plate of homespun fun.

Face-painting for the little ones, acrobatic aerial-silk dancers, a caricature artist with uncanny skills in capturing any model, lawn games, parking lots turned into a variety of toss competitions, and dozens of prizes and giveaways were among the countless activities that made a noon-to-five day seem like mere minutes.

Kudos to Jessica Jenkins, the general in charge of that impressive CRI army.

“It’s a great community event!” Jenkins said, when asked to compare Gnarly past and present. “We want families to come downtown and see what an exciting and fun place it can be!”

That mission was clearly accomplished, evidenced by the scores of older hands grasping younger ones as families roamed everywhere to enjoy the entertaining, colorful and well-organized block party.

Culpeper resident Kim Dodson, one such hand-holder, enjoyed a wonderous day with her little ones.

“It’s a beautiful day! You couldn’t ask for better,” Dodson said. “We’re going to eat, drink … and then go take a nap!”

Now, that’s what you call a gnarly trifecta!

“The block party is a great adult attraction with many free children’s activities,” said Jenkins, who was also behind the well-received Hometown Heroes banners that grace downtown light poles.

Some of downtown restaurants’ tasty food samplings were served up from 7 Moltin, Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ, Purple Cow and The Pier. Providing mouthwatering libations were the Brewing Company, WAR Craft Brewery, Beer Hound and Far Gohn, whose flagons also flowed the previous week during Culpeperpalooza.

Wine lovers weren’t left out, as a dizzying array of corked goodness was on hand, too.

The party’s neighborhood vibe was enhanced by various artisans who showcased their wares. Among them were The Sterling Peacock, Chickie Dickie Beads, Seek Lavender, Bearded America, and Skin by NV.

Who paid for such a good time? Funding for this year’s extravaganza was provided, in part, by the town of Culpeper, Yount Hyde & Barbour CPA & Consultants, Kid Central, Be A Culpeper Local, Far Gohn Brewing Company, Fisher Auto Parts, Skin by NV, 103.1 WJMA, 105.5 SAM FM, XS Telecom, Battlefield Automotive, Culpeper Times and Iron Pipe Alewerks.

Yeoman’s credit to the day’s success goes to Jennifer Hoehna, chair of the Gnarly Culpeper Block Party Committee.

Hoehna said her team worked hard to bring the party to the streets of Culpeper, creating a “perfect event to enjoy the beautiful Virginia spring season.”

“What more could you ask for than a perfect day downtown full of beer, wine, great food and music?” she said.

As for that music …

What neighborhood get-together would be complete without someone reaching for a guitar and playing for a gathering crowd? The Will Overman Band and The Judy Chops fit that bill perfectly.

Like a fresh chop sizzling on a hot grill, The Judy Chops was charged with kicking up the atmosphere a notch with its high-octane musical smorgasbord of swing, blues, soul, rock-a-billy, classic country-and-western, and good old rock ‘n’ roll. The Depot rails rattled with good vibrations!

Earlier in the afternoon, if you closed your eyes and sipped your cool libation, you could easily image James Taylor himself had dropped by to lay down some gnarly tunes, when the smooth, Nashville-country sounds of The Will Overman Band wafted through the air.

Could it be I heard a track from Alex Taylor’s (JT’s older bro) 1971 album—its title so perfectly apropos for this day: “With Friends and Neighbors”?

Nah …

But how could this gnarly day get any gnarly-er?

And, I certainly mean the good gnarly.

Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.