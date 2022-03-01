Dozens dedicate state marker to Civil War's Black troops in Culpeper

Of Virginia’s 95 counties and 38 cities, very, very few boast a state historical marker that shares some of the incredible stories of United States Colored Troops.

Now, Culpeper does.

Some 70 area residents joined historians and a state official in Brandy Station on Saturday to unveil and dedicate the new marker on Brandy Road in the history-rich hamlet beside busy U.S. 29.

Vietnam War veteran Ed Gantt, a retired Navy officer and pilot who led Fighter Squadron 31 at Naval Air Station Miramar, introduced the event’s speakers at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. But first, he offered his perspective.

“Our real honored guest is invisible—the 190,000 to 200,000 African Americans who decided they weren’t going to wait for the end of slavery, but would make sure that freedom came by the sword,” Gantt said. “And when they did that, they did it at tremendous risk.

“If they hadn’t done that 160 years ago, we would be a very different nation,” he said. “The world would be a different place.”

Brandy Station’s marker, one of a handful in Virginia that educates the public about USCT soldiers, notes the first African American soldiers to serve in the Union’s Army of the Potomac during the astonishing Overland Campaign of 1864.

Brainstorm of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, headquartered in Culpeper, the campaign spelled the beginning of the end for the Confederacy. Eleven months after it began, Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army at Appomattox Court House.

Culpeper County native Howard Lambert, president of The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, welcomed everyone to its event in Brandy Station.

“You are in a very special place today and for a very special occasion,” Lambert said. “… Welcome to Culpeper County; there’s a lot to see and do here. This is my hometown; this place is near and dear to my heart. But years ago, when I rode the school bus as a boy here, little did I know the history of Brandy Station.”

The crossroads village was the center of fighting in American history’s largest cavalry engagement and is home to the Graffiti House, a wartime field hospital—now a museum—where Union and Confederate soldiers scrawled artwork and inscriptions. Fought on June 9, 1863, the wide-ranging Battle of Brandy Station inflicted 1,300 casualties and impacted Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign.

But it is the war’s later Overland Campaign that the new marker describes.

On May 5, 1864, some 4,000 African American soldiers marched into Culpeper County at Kelly’s Ford as part of Grant’s Army of the Potomac, the Union’s primary fighting force in the war’s Eastern Theater.

Seven USCT regiments entered Lee’s Central Virginia turf via Culpeper, after crossing the Rappahannock River. Many had been enslaved, some in Culpeper and nearby counties, before joining the army’s ranks and returning south. Culpeper researcher Zann Nelson has identified at least 120 USCTs who were born in Culpeper.

Representing those 4,000 Black soldiers on Saturday were living historians with the 23rd Regiment, USCT, a Spotsylvania-based re-enactment unit.

On May 15, 1864, the 23rd’s men became the first Black soldiers to fight in combat against Lee’s vaunted Army of Northern Virginia. They prevailed.

Dr. James K. Bryant II, a historian, author and former Shenandoah University professor, detailed the Black regiments’ service in Virginia.

All of the USCT soldiers were “green,” having never served together in combat, said Bryant, the dedication’s keynote speaker.

But that makes their accomplishments during the Overland Campaign all the more remarkable, as they stepped forward—marching at the double quick—to fight Lee’s cavalry and infantry, and again in the horrific Battle of the Crater in Petersburg, he said.

As May 1864’s Battle of the Wilderness grew desperate when Confederates launched a massive counterattack, Union headquarters told Brig. Gen. Edward Ferrerro, commander of the Black regiments in the Ninth Corps’ Fourth Division, to attack and press the enemy “with all dispatch,” he said.

The 23rd Regiment’s men went straight from guarding Grant’s supply trains to combat in Spotsylvania County, to hold the army’s right flank.

That instance, the first combat between Black troops and Lee’s army in Central Virginia, hints at the significance of the U.S. Colored Troops in the Overland Campaign, Bryant said. It’s a subject that merits being better noted in the annals of the Civil War, he said.

“This is our history,” Bryant said. “I’m not talking about African Americans or just Black people. It’s important history for all people who consider America their country.”

Entering Confederate-held territory, “the soldiers of Brig. Gen. Edward Ferrero’s 9th Army Corps knew what they were getting into,” Bryant said. “One can only imagine what went through their minds as they marched into Culpeper.”

Black troops risked execution or re-enslavement because the Confederate government considered them to be slaves in revolt.

Bryant gave shout-outs to Culpeper historical researcher Zann Nelson and Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall for helping bring to light more of the stories of USCTs in Culpeper.

Virginia Board of Historic Review member David Ruth, who serves on the panel that approved the marker, came from the state capital to speak at the dedication.

Hundreds of state historical markers note Civil War events and people, but only a handful focus on United States Colored Troops, said Ruth, a former superintendent of Richmond National Battlefield Park.

“So this marker is a critical and much-needed addition to the state historic marker program,” he said. “And it’s important to note that this program could not exist without community-minded citizens.”

He thanked Lambert, The Freedom Foundation and the Virginia Department of Transportation for their work on the Overland Campaign project.

Gantt asked Ruth to convey the foundation’s appreciation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Ruth said that in the past five years, Virginia has devoted more than half of its new markers to African American history.

Brandy Station resident Eugene Triplett, a Freedom Foundation director, urged participants to dig more into their family history to see if they could discover a connection to Civil War-era history.

He acknowledged the search can be hard, saying USCT descendants first have to find their genealogical “haystack” before they can search for a family member, the proverbial “needle in a haystack.”

That is difficult because slaveholders’ records often listed only first names for enslaved people.

But as Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s popular “Finding Your Roots” TV program attests, it is possible, Triplett said.

If everyone who attended Saturday’s event did a DNA test, they’d probably find they are related to a USCT soldier in the seven regiments mentioned on the Brandy Station historical marker, he said. Triplett recognized many of the soldiers’ surnames among the event’s attendees.

During Saturday’s event, Civil War women were represented, too.

In the Brandy Station fire hall, Spotsylvania resident Jamie Perdue and her son Royal portrayed Dinwiddie County native Elizabeth Keckley, first lady Mary Lincoln’s dressmaker and confidante, and Keckley’s baby George.

Outside, Culpeper County resident Delores Triplett Brown, descendant of a soldier in the 27th USCT, removed the state historical marker’s wrapping as Culpeper sheriff’s deputy Chris Williams stood in Brandy Road to direct traffic.

U.S. military veteran Yvette Blake portrayed a member of the 23rd USCT, serving in the regiment’s color guard during the marker’s unveiling.

