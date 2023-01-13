Drag brunch turns into birthday celebration for Burnt Ends owner

Attendees of a recent celebratory brunch at a downtown Culpeper restaurant were treated to a meal, a drag show and lots of dancing.

The Jan. 8 event at Burnt Ends BBQ featured food and performances by the Queens of Culpeper. The group includes Bianca Blake Starr, winner of the Virginia Pride 2022 competition; Manassas-based performer Ophelia Bottoms; Celestia Cox of Richmond; and Arlington-based Destiny B. Childs.

The Queens of Culpeper troupe has been a local entertainment staple in recent years. The group previously performed at Jackleg, a Culpeper restaurant that closed last year.

During last weekend's brunch, performers and the restaurant staff took the opportunity to celebrate the 48th birthday of Burnt Ends owner Ronnie Riojas, who was frequently spotted dancing around the restaurant floor as the day progressed.

While it seemed that all attendees enjoyed the performances, there had been some earlier concerns regarding safety. Riojas said there had been a few online comments from people threatening to protest the event. However, no demonstrators showed up, and patrons and performers alike left the restaurant without issue.

“We teach our kids to love and respect everyone, that positivity is the only way and that negativity doesn’t get to play,” said Riojas. “There was a lot of hate online, there’s no way to get around that. People like to hide behind their keystrokes. I always encourage people to come out and have an open mind and have a chance to meet and get to know us.”

“Everyone had fun, everyone had a good time,” said performer Ophelia Bottoms.

Burnt Ends began as a food truck in 2015, featuring barbeque recipes that have been in the Riojas family for nearly 50 years, the owner said. The business eventually grow to a brick-and-mortar restaurant, which opened in July at 401 South Main St.

Born and raised in Texas, Riojas spent the first 35 years of his life in the Austin area before moving to Culpeper, where he started out as a salesman for Dell Computers. His wife, Maria, also worked in the computer industry as a contractor for Microsoft until 2016, when she left to focus on growing the family business.

The Riojas have a daughter, 18, and a son, 11.

“We don’t have any family in the DMV area, all of our family are still in Texas. This is our home and has been for the last 14 years,” said Riojas. “The fact that we’ve been able to grow this business, Maria has been instrumental in growing the business.”

Riojas said he was laid off from his job at Dell in 2022, but then dedicated his time to the restaurant. He takes pride in the fact that as owners, he and his wife both work on the eatery's floor with the rest of the staff.

Riojas is now pursuing another new chapter. He's working to get his real estate license, which he hopes to have by February.

Burnt Ends plans to hold another brunch with the Queens of Culpeper on Feb. 5.