DREAM, Evolve come together for successful 'Trunk or Treat'

DREAM Extreme Cheerleading and the Evolve Center teamed up to put together a "Trunk or Treat" event for Culpeper County youth on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
The two-hour outing drew more than 600 children to the complex, exceeding the expectations of its organizers.
"The turnout was amazing," said Christin Miller, DREAM's marketing and fundraising coordinator. "We had to go out for more candy several times in order to meet the demand."
This was the first year that DREAM has participated in such an event. However, it was Evolve's fourth year in a row doing so.
"In speaking with [Evolve directors] Damion and Nakia Motley, this was by far the largest turnout they've had for a Trunk or Treat thus far," Miller said. "We hope to grow that number in future years."
The Evolve Center offers mentorship for young males and females through various programs. Its core title is an acronym which stands for the following: Expand your mind; Value yourself; Overcome obstacles; Learn to be a better you; Victorious over obstacles and Eager to be successful.
Support Local Journalism
DREAM is a competitive cheerleading program that was founded in March 2018 by Erica Dinkins. It stands for: Dream big; Remain humble; Embrace change; Aim high and Move mountains.
Due to their shared core value of mentorship, the two entities decided to merge earlier this year.
Miller said it was important to both parties that the "Trunk or Treat" become a reality this year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still in play. Volunteers and guests alike were required to wear face coverings and observe 6 feet of social distancing between themselves and other groups.
"It was important to Damion, Nakia, Erica and myself that we come together for this [event]," she said. "We knew there was a way to do it where we could put both the happiness and safety of the children of Culpeper first.
"There isn't a lot left for children to do around here since the pandemic shut so many things down," Miller continued. "The skating rink, bowling alley, movie theater and several other places that they'd normally occupy their time at aren't there anymore. We're truly grateful that we could provide an outing for them, even if it was for just one day."
DREAM and Evolve have big plans in store for the future though, which ultimately revolve around a hub for their programs.
"The overall goal is to have a building that would be a safe space for the kids in the community to come to on a [regular basis]," Miller said. "It would be a place where we can continue to offer mentoring, an after-school program, summer program and host cheerleading competitions. We hope to have it sometime in the near future."
540/848-4530
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.