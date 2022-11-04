Drumroll, please: winners of 108th Annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce awards

There was glitz and glamour, food and drinks, friends and conversation and a chance to mingle with the Culpeper area’s movers and shakers in the business, agriculture, local government and nonprofit worlds.

Thursday night was the 108th Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, held in the big room at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

Appreciation for hard work, innovation and volunteerism was celebrated in a big way with top awards given in various categories. And the winners are:

Agribusiness of the Year: Ashland Farm, Scott Smith and Family

Small Business of the Year: Mountain Run Winery

Large Business of the Year: Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services

Entrepreneur of the Year: Donny Thompson, Thompson Auto Repair

Nonprofit of the Year: Mid-Day Lions Club

Young Professional of the Year: Kirstan Knipple, of Mom2Mom

L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Charles “Junior” Perryman

Perryman is president of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association and deputy chief at Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, where has served on the front lines as a volunteer for many years.

The association represents members from eight volunteer companies — each with their own specialty — around Culpeper that cover all 383 square miles of the county and beyond.

Perryman is well devoted to leading the association and has been a strong, steady and level-headed voice during his tenure, including the pandemic years.

“All of us are doing this without pay. The biggest thing we may receive is a free t-shirt, which we wear proudly, showing our loyalty to our departments and our communities and volunteering. We have strong leadership in all our departments. It helps me sleep at night to know everything is running smoothly,” Perryman said in a virtual program during the 2021 State of the Chamber event.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent will feature all of the chamber award winners in a upcoming weekly series around the holidays.