The Orange County Director of Social Services has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors.

At a special meting Thursday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Crystal D. Hale to serve as interim District Four Supervisor, filling the vacancy created upon the recent retirement of Jim Crozier.

Hale is a lifelong citizen of Orange County and a 1994 graduate of Orange County High School who resides in Rhoadesville. She describes herself as passionate for serving her community while maintaining focus on the best interests of those who live here. Hale brings extensive experience in both public sector employment and leadership.

She has led the social services department in Orange County since her appointment in 2017. Prior to that, she worked 10 years in financial management for VDOT. Hale hold undergraduate and master’s degrees in business administration from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg.

“The Board of Supervisors appreciates the time and effort from each of the five citizens who expressed interest in serving,” said Chairman Mark Johnson. “All of the candidates demonstrated their qualifications and commitment to the community, which made the decision difficult and one we did not take lightly. The Board welcomes Ms. Hale and looks forward to working with her while continuing to serve the citizens of Orange County.”

Hale was appointed to serve in an interim position until the voters of District Four have the opportunity to elect a representative in the upcoming election this November. The individual elected in November will serve the remainder the term through December 31, 2025.