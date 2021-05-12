 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Due to gas crisis, Culpeper resets battlefield tour
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Due to gas crisis, Culpeper resets battlefield tour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hike With a Historian

Culpeper Tourism's 2021 'Hike With a Historian' series will begin in early June with a tour of the Brandy Station battlefield guided by two expert Civil War historians.

 CULPEPER TOURISM

The East Coast’s gasoline-supply problem has prompted Culpeper to postpone a Civil War battlefield tour booked for this Saturday.

Citing “the growing fuel crisis” and Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency, the town’s Tourism and Economic Development Department rescheduled its “Hike with a Historian” tour from May 15 until Saturday, June 5.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We ... ultimately felt it best to error on the side of safety,” tourism director Paige Read emailed ticket-holders for the sold-out tour.

Virginia and Pennsylvania historians Clark "Bud" Hall and Chris Army will lead the tour of multiple sites on Culpeper County’s Brandy Station battlefield.

The Battle of Brandy Station, fought on June 9, 1863, opened Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News