Due to gas crisis, Culpeper resets battlefield tour

The East Coast’s gasoline-supply problem has prompted Culpeper to postpone a Civil War battlefield tour booked for this Saturday.

Citing “the growing fuel crisis” and Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency, the town’s Tourism and Economic Development Department rescheduled its “Hike with a Historian” tour from May 15 until Saturday, June 5.

“We ... ultimately felt it best to error on the side of safety,” tourism director Paige Read emailed ticket-holders for the sold-out tour.

Virginia and Pennsylvania historians Clark "Bud" Hall and Chris Army will lead the tour of multiple sites on Culpeper County’s Brandy Station battlefield.

The Battle of Brandy Station, fought on June 9, 1863, opened Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign.