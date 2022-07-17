Duncan Trail opens at Market at Grelen in Orange County

In Somerset, the Market at Grelen just celebrated the expansion of the 6.5-mile trail system traversing its beautiful, ridge-top grounds in Orange County.

Grelen’s Duncan Trail adds 1.5 miles to five miles of trails around the outdoor nursery and orchard, according to the Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

The new, higher Grelen Overlook offers breathtaking, panoramic views of Grelen and the Blue Ridge mountains.

The nursery held its Duncan Trail Opening Celebration on Friday with live music, ribbon cutting, ice cream and food.

Outdoor recreation is a significant driver of visitation to Central Virginia, said Julie Perry, Orange’s tourism program manager.

Statistics show that 13% of visitors to Virginia list sports and outdoors as the main purpose for their trips to the commonwealth, she said in a statement.

“This new trail expands Orange County’s assets in this important sector, and we are thrilled to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Duncan Trail with team at Grelen,” Perry said.