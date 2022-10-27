Early data shows positive impact of I-95 variable speed zone

The variable speed-limit corridor on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County seems to be doing what it was intended to do: initiate gradually slower speeds for a more efficient trip, with fewer crashes, through a heavily congested area.

The $10.6-million pilot project added the zone along a 15-mile stretch on northbound I-95 between Caroline County and Fredericksburg.

The corridor has sensors that detect traffic speeds ahead of the zone. An algorithm then determines safe speeds along that stretch of highway. LED signs gradually adjust speeds in the corridor, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit and State Route 3. The speeds vary between 65 mph and 35 mph.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been tracking the data since the variable speed zone went active on June 22.

At Tuesday’s Commonwealth Transportation Board meeting in Virginia Beach, VDOT officials presented findings from their analysis of data collected in the zone through the end of August. The findings were compared with a period from January 1 to March 26.

Michael Fontaine, who works in VDOT’s Transportation Research Council, emphasized during the presentation that the early results have been drawn from “limited data,” amounting to five weeks.

That early data, he said, indicates drivers have been adjusting along with the variable speed changes, and crashes appear to be decreasing.

Fontaine said the variable speed zone, which has 48 variable speed signs, is “one of the most densely instrumented corridors that we have in the state.”

That stretch of interstate leads into the bottleneck where northbound traffic often proves unpredictable because of interchanges, high traffic volume and work zones.

When the system detects traffic changes, an algorithm computes safe speeds. Flashing beacons on the signs then activate. The ensuing speed reductions come in 10 mph increments and hold one minute before changing. When congestion clears, speed limits revert directly to the maximum.

“We’re definitely cutting edge on the algorithm itself being predictive of congestion,” Mena Lockwood, VDOT assistant state traffic engineer, told the CTB. She added that other states use variable speed zones, but many of them focus primarily on weather.

The research on the zone had to handle differences in the comparison periods—weather had a greater impact prior to the variable speed zone activation while work zones affected traffic more after the zone was activated.

Fontaine said researchers filtered the data the data “to try and get that apples-to-apples comparison,” by removing the periods impacted by work zones and those impacted by weather.

According to the report, there were 35 crashes between June 22 and July 31 in the active zone. During the same period in 2021, there were 42 crashes in the same stretch of I-95. In 2019 there were 34 crashes. The report excluded 2020 data because of the pandemic impact.

Fontaine said crashes spiked across the state in the first half of 2022. The corridor, prior to the system’s activation, was no different, with 137 crashes, up 38% from the same period in 2021.

“Again, extremely preliminary data,” he said. “But it’s an indication that we’re seeing trends in the crashes that reflect the trends in the speed behavior that we’re seeing with the data that we’ve collected.”

After the zone was activated, the report says speeds dropped three to four mph during “transitional flow” from the posted speed limit to 55 mph and 45 mph. Speed variations in the lanes and higher-speed traffic also declined, creating improved “speed harmonization.”

“This is an indication that once we started actively providing information to the drivers, they did react, they were slowing down,” Fontaine said. “And, in particular, we were seeing a lot fewer people driving much faster than what we were recommending as a safe speed” in the corridor.

VDOT will continue to monitor the zone to determine its effectiveness.