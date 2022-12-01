Earned the trust: Culpeper Police Chief retiring after 45 years

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins wanted to work in local law enforcement since the third grade, as a young kid growing up on Main Street.

He has lived that dream, starting as a dispatcher with his town’s police department on Aug. 15, 1977. Now, after 45 years of continuous service, the chief is hanging up his badge.

Jenkins announced his retirement, effective Jan. 1, in a heart-felt email Wednesday evening to everyone in his agency, town council members and the mayor, local leaders, colleagues and friends. The Culpeper native reflected on the department’s accomplishments in stating how hard it is for him to leave.

“I truly believe that together we have made great progress in how we police our community and also with how we have made the job of being a police officer in Culpeper, a more desirable one by enhancing the work environment and respecting the personal life of each member,” Jenkins stated.

“I know that I could not have succeeded without your support and for that, I am grateful to you…Together, we have built a team of dedicated professionals who have earned the trust of the community we serve.”

Jenkins retirement announcement comes two weeks after he publicly announced he had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“When I became the Chief, I had two, very basic goals: Not to screw things up already in place and working well, and, to leave the department in a better condition than when I assumed command,” Jenkins stated in the email.

“As you move forward, I ask that you continue to serve this community as you have—with care and respect. I believe that we have earned the respect of those we serve but you have to continue to earn it.

“The respect that you enjoy now can easily be erased unless you are mindful of this with each and every call for service that you answer…Each interaction that you have is an opportunity for you to demonstrate your ongoing commitment to your profession and to the citizens of this community,” Jenkins said.

In his 12 years as chief, Jenkins increasingly focused on a community policing model, less lethal force and implementation of body worn cameras.

He has also been about building relationships in his hometown, and officers always attend the many special events around town as a priority.

Mental health awareness and support, including for suicide and addiction, have also been key for Jenkins, who like most people, has been personally touched by these modern dilemmas.

The chief launched an embedded mental health co-responder program whereby certified professionals ride along with officers. Jenkins has been a voice in Richmond and Washington for greater local resources to combat substance use disorders and to keep dangerous opioids off the streets.

“After 45 years of service, it is time that I look to new endeavors and challenges. It is also time that I devote more of myself to my family (including a certain new pup!) and to explore other opportunities in which I may serve this great community,” Jenkins stated.

“The new health challenges that I am facing only add to the need to step away and to do so quickly so that I can address this new issue immediately.”

He vowed to remain a police department supporter.

“That includes when good things happen and also, especially, when the days are hard. I believe in our community’s ability to thrive, become even better than it is now and that you all are the key to even greater accomplishments.

"It truly has been an honor to serve in this profession, in this community, and alongside each and every member of the Culpeper Town Police Department. I am grateful to you for your support. I love you all.”

Culpeper Police Major Chris Settle, who has worked alongside Jenkins for half of his career, will be appointed Acting Police Chief, effective Jan. 1.

Settle has been with the Culpeper Police Department since 1997 and second in command since 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University and will complete a master’s degree in public administration from University of Virginia in May 2023, according to the town.