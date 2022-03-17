Eastern View baseball, softball teams swept by Fauquier

Thomas Babich and Robert Fry collected two hits each, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Eastern View baseball team from losing 8-4 to visiting Fauquier in a nondistrict game Wednesday night.

Fry's RBI single gave the Cyclones (0-2) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but that advantage would be short-lived.

The Falcons (1-1) tied the score at 1 apiece on Damen Tapscott's one-out RBI double in the second, then took the lead for good when Tapscott stole home later in the inning.

Fauquier pushed across four runs in the fifth to extend its edge to 7-1. Blaine Smith's RBI double and a two-run single by Tapscott were the big blows in the frame.

Tapscott finished the contest 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, two walks and a run scored, while Smith was 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored twice.

Eli Bynaker added an RBI single for the Falcons with two outs in the seventh.

Nick Curtis picked up the win on the mound for Fauquier, going five innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking four.

Eastern View chipped away at its six-run deficit with a two-run single by Jaylon Derrick in the fifth and an unearned run courtesy a Falcons error in the sixth. The Cyclones were unable to get any closer than 7-4, however.

Fry went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk, and Babich was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored.

Xavier Carr took the loss for Eastern View, yielding three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks over 3 2/3 innings of work. He was relieved by Dylan McKinney, who surrendered four runs on two hits and issued a pair of walks while recording only one out.

"Pitching is going to be a challenge," Cyclones head coach Collin Tucker said. "We don't have a dominant arm, so the guys that we send out there are going to have to throw strikes and compete if we're going to win ballgames."

Eastern View is set for another nondistrict game when it travels to Charlottesville on Friday night.

Fauquier 0 2 0 2 4 0 1 — 8 8 1

Eastern View 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 4 8 0

NICK CURTIS, Henry Davenport (6) and Matthew Graham. XAVIER CARR, Dylan McKinney (4), Tyler Bolton and Taiki Okuda.

SOFTBALL

FAUQUIER 14, EASTERN VIEW 4

The Falcons pounded out 16 hits in a rout of the homestanding Cyclones.

Skye Corum went 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored for Fauquier, which was playing its season opener. She also pitched a complete game, allowing just two earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking six.

Corum wasted no time helping herself out, smacking a two-run double with one out in the top of the first.

The Falcons blew things open in the fourth, scoring six runs with two outs. Eastern View committed four errors in the frame, and Helena Lovell and Mikayla Gilmore both had RBI singles for Fauquier.

Five Falcons collected two hits each in the contest, led by Gilmore, who went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Payton Swart was 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and Kaitlyn Harrington, Erin Irvin and Emily Penatzer each finished 2 for 4.

Hannah Werth notched an RBI double and scored a run for the Cyclones (0-2). Katie Scott, Kailyn Deal and Kelsi Leavell all had one hit apiece, while Gabby Yoder drove in a pair of runs courtesy of a walk and a fielder's choice.

Leavell was the losing pitcher, surrendering nine runs on 11 hits while striking out one and walking one over four innings of action.

Eastern View will welcome Monticello for another nondistrict affair Friday.

Fauquier 3 0 0 6 0 0 5 — 14 16 2

Eastern View 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 4 4 6

SKYE CORUM and Helena Lovell. KELSI LEAVELL, Katie Scott (5) and Kailyn Deal.

