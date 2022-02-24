Eastern View boys face Henrico with state tourney bid at stake

A regional championship and Final Four run tend to create lofty expectations for a team.

The expectation for an encore--and more--have followed the Eastern View boys basketball team ever since its magical postseason run a year ago. And the Cyclones have done their best to live up to those high standards all season long, winning 20 consecutive games to clinch both the Battlefield District regular-season and tournament titles and earn the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B tournament.

A 53-46 victory over upset-minded No. 9 seed Atlee in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals has put Eastern View (20-1) on the doorstep of clinching its second straight Class 4 state tournament berth and a spot in Monday’s regional championship game.

Standing in the Cyclones’ way is fourth-seeded Henrico (16-6), which visits Eastern View for a regional semifinal contest at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

“The guys set these goals after last season--win district and region and then our first state championship,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said Wednesday. “They’ve done a good job holding each other accountable, working extremely hard and taking things one practice and one game at a time.”

That approach could serve the Cyclones well, especially considering the bulk of the chatter among their fans for much of the season has centered around a potential regional title showdown with second-seeded Varina (20-1). The Blue Devils host No. 3 Courtland (18-5) in Friday’s other semifinal.

In order to get to that highly anticipated matchup, however, Eastern View must do its part.

Henrico brings an athletic, experienced squad into Friday’s game, with four senior starters in its lineup.

Those veterans--Matt Elliott, Kyle Brand-Parker, P.J. Wyatt and Karon Richardson--combined for 43 of the Warriors’ points in a 68-65 victory over 12th-seeded Monacan in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday. A fifth senior, James Lewis, added five points to their cause as well.

Much like the Cyclones, Henrico prides itself on a high-pressure man-to-man defense that often creates scoring opportunities in transition.

“They play both full-court and half-court man,” Thornhill said of the Warriors. “With their athleticism, they can score in transition or get to the rim off dribble-drives.”

Henrico is also very similar to Eastern View in it’s ability to crash the boards, limiting second-chance opportunities for its opponents and creating plenty for itself.

The Warriors outrebounded Monacan by a significant margin, 47-26. One of those second chances led to a stickback by Wyatt, which gave them the lead for good at 63-61 with 1:40 left in the contest.

“We can’t let them crash the boards and beat us at our own game,” Thornhill said. “We have to continue to box out and play good, disciplined basketball.”

The Cyclones have three players averaging six rebounds or more per game. Senior forward Corey Long pulls down 13 a game, while sophomore guard D’Myo Hunter and senior forward Rickey Butler are averaging nine and six, respectively.

Both 6-feet-6, Long and Butler are taller than anyone on Henrico’s roster. The Warriors only have one player taller than 6-3, and that’s 6-5 sophomore Shamon Rosser, who scored seven points off the bench against Monacan.

Long, who averaged 20.9 points during the regular season on his way to being named Battlefield District player of the year, has naturally received more attention from Eastern View’s opponents of late. Nonetheless, he’s still scored 18, 17 and 15 points in the Cyclones’ past three games.

“I’m proud of him not only for his leadership, but how he’s carried himself this season,” Thornhill said of Long. “He knows every team we play is focused on shutting him down, but he’s continued to play his game and set his teammates up for success when he’s being double- and triple-teamed.”

The main beneficiaries of Long’s unselfishness have been Butler and sophomore point guard Amaree Robinson, who are both averaging 15 points per contest this season. Butler tallied a game-high 19 points against Atlee, while Robinson finished with 10 and connected on a pair of 3-pointers during a pivotal 21-6 first-half run that gave Eastern View the advantage for good.

“Rick is finding his footing at the right time,” Thornhill said. “And Amaree sure doesn’t look like a sophomore out there at times. They’ve both carried us at different times while Tank [Long] was either in foul trouble or fighting off two or three defenders at once.

“In order for us to continue playing into March, we absolutely need that unselfish play to continue,” he added. “The teams that are still playing this late in the year are doing so because of how disciplined and unselfish they are.”

