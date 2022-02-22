Eastern View boys grind out 53-46 win over Atlee in Region 4B quarterfinal

Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill expected a low-scoring, slow-paced tug of war in Tuesday's Region 4B quarterfinal matchup with Atlee.

Not only did Thornhill get exactly what he expected, but his Cyclones beat the visiting Raiders at their own game.

Senior forwards Rickey Butler and Corey Long scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, and Eastern View ground out a 53-46 victory over Atlee to move one step closer to a second straight regional championship and state tournament berth.

The top-seeded Cyclones (20-1) will host No. 4 seed Henrico (16-6) at approximately 7:45 p.m. in Friday's regional semifinals, with the winner advancing to the regional title game and punching its ticket to the Class 4 state tournament. The Warriors held off 12th-seeded Monacan 68-65 in another quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday night.

"We knew [Atlee] was going to make us earn it," Thornhill said. "Hats off to them, they have a good team."

The No. 9 Raiders (10-14) controlled play early in the contest, due in large part to their 3-point shooting prowess and Eastern View's willingness to settle for outside shots over their stingy 2-3 zone defense.

Treys by Drew Hollins and Ralph Axselle buoyed Atlee to a 10-2 lead late in the first quarter and forced Thornhill to switch up his squad's defensive approach.

"We knew coming in that they were a good passing team that liked to set a lot of screens," Thornhill said. "We didn't do a good job getting off those screens, and they capitalized by making some open looks, so I switched [our defense] from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man."

Thornhill's changeup gave the Cyclones the shot in the arm they needed, sparking a 21-6 run that stretched from the final minute of the opening stanza through the first six minutes of the second.

A 3 by Butler got Eastern View going, helping the Cyclones pull within 12-7 by the end of the first quarter. Sophomore point guard Amaree Robinson then sank a pair of treys in the second period, the last of which gave the hosts an 18-16 advantage with 3:41 to go in the first half--their first since going up 2-0 early in the game.

Fittingly, Butler capped the run with another 3-pointer, extending Eastern View's lead to 23-16 with 2:14 left to play before halftime.

The Cyclones led 24-19 at intermission.

"Getting stops on defense was the biggest thing that led to that run," Thornhill said. "That led to us setting up our offense, getting penetration and kicking out to Rick and Amaree, who don't miss many open looks."

Eastern View's advantage fluctuated between three and five points over the first four minutes of the third quarter until Butler kickstarted another run that proved to be the most pivotal one of the evening.

Butler knocked down his fourth trey of the contest to put Eastern View up 34-26 with 2:02 remaining in the period. Long followed with a basket in the paint and Butler sank 1 of 2 free throws, giving the Cyclones a 37-26 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Long and Butler opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back tough buckets in the paint, then Long fed sophomore guard D'Myo Hunter for a layup that capped the 12-0 spurt and left Eastern View with a 43-26 lead just two minutes into the period.

"We count on Rick and Tank [Long] in key situations like that," Thornhill said. "As seniors who have both been playing varsity basketball for three years now, they've been in pressure situations like these, so they know how to handle them."

Atlee wasn't done pressuring the Cyclones, either. Drew Hollins sank a pair of 3s, the last of which capped a 17-4 run that cut Eastern View's edge to 47-43 with 2:12 to go. Axselle and Charles Balderson also added one trey each during the stretch.

"Again, we didn't do a good job getting through screens," Thornhill said of the Raiders' run. "We knew coming in that we had to run them off the 3-point line or they could hurt us, and they hit some deep 3s even when we got a hand in their face."

The Cyclones were able to hold the upset-minded visitors off by making 6 of 8 free throws in the contest's final minute, however. Robinson, who finished the night with 10 points, connected on 3 of 4 attempts, and Butler sank both of his attempts.

"You have to protect the lead in these games by making your free throws," Thornhill said. "Our free-throw shooting has been up and down at times this season, but we did a solid job at the end tonight."

Atlee coach Rally Axselle was proud of the way his team battled back from a large deficit late in the game.

"Our guys were very resilient all season long, and tonight was no different," he said. "We've got nine seniors, eight of them have been playing together since middle school, and they trust each other. Their belief in one another was key to that rally. ... Unfortunately we just came up a bit short in the end."

One of those seniors, Ralph Axselle, paced the radiers with 14 points and seven rebounds. Another, Hollins, added 12 points and five boards.

Eastern View now turns its attention to Henrico, and what figures to be the biggest home game the Cyclones have played in quite some time. Last year, they played on the road in both the regional championship game and state semifinals.

"Henrico is quick and athletic, and they've played a ton of tough competition," Thornhill said. "Just like with Atlee tonight, you're going to be in for real challenge any time you play those teams from the Richmond area. We'll get back to work and be ready to go Friday."

Atlee 12 7 7 20 — 46

Eastern View 7 17 13 16 — 53

Atlee (10-14): Drew Hollins 12, Garrett Bralley 0, Charles Balderson 5, Kenneth Martin 3, Brady Raso 2, Ralph Axselle 14, Bronson Davis 2, Jacob Gompers 6, Josh Turpin 2. Totals: 14 11-15 46.

Eastern View (20-1): Rickey Butler 19, Tyree Webster 3, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 15, D'Myo Hunter 3, Jase Jackson 3, Amaree Robinson 10. Totals: 17 12-24 53.

3-pointers: Atlee 7 (Hollins 3, Axselle 3, Balderson). Eastern View 7 (Butler 4, Robinson 2, Jackson).

