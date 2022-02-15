Eastern View, Caroline boys advance to Battlefield title game

If the Eastern View boys basketball team accomplishes its ultimate goal of winning a state championship, it may look back at Tuesday's Battlefield District tournament semifinal as a watershed moment in its season.

Corey Long had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, Amaree Robinson scored 15 points and Tyree Webster added 10 as the host Cyclones overcame a sluggish effort to hold off upset-minded King George 62-53 for their 18th victory in a row.

Top-seeded Eastern View (18-1) will play No. 3 Caroline, a 65-60 winner over No. 2 Courtland in Tuesday's second semifinal matchup, for the district title at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"We didn't play with a lot of effort and energy at times," Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "We did just enough to pull out the win, which hopefully is a reminder for the guys that we have to show up every night--especially in the playoffs."

King George (9-12) never led after holding a 7-5 advantage midway through the first quarter, but the Foxes were pesky throughout the contest.

Kyle Reviello scored 10 points in the opening period, including King George's first seven points of the game. Then, he sank a 3-pointer that pulled the Foxes within 25-22 midway through the second quarter.

That's when Eastern View made a game-defining run--a 17-0 spurt that stretched over the final four minutes of the first half and the first two minutes of the second.

3-pointers by Jase Jackson and D'Myo Hunter and layups from Robinson and Jimmy Waters gave the Cyclones a 35-22 edge at halftime. Long added a pair of baskets and Robinson canned another 3 to make it 42-24 with just under six minutes to go in the third period.

"Everyone we play focuses on [Long], so the rest of us had to step up and get the offense going," Robinson said. "I feel like our guards played really well tonight, especially during that run. Jase, D'Myo and myself all made some plays there."

While Hunter's trey was the only basket he scored all night, he contributed significantly in other ways, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

King George chipped away at Eastern View's lead in the fourth quarter, thanks to the play of Nehemiah Frye. Frye tallied seven points in the stanza, including a 3 that cut the Cyclones' advantage to single digits, 56-47, with just under six minutes to go. He added a long 2 that made it 59-51 two minutes later, but that's as close as the Foxes would get.

Frye finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Elijah Sherfield contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

King George head coach Neil Lyburn said his squad's 24 turnovers were the primary source of its undoing.

"Turnovers killed us, especially in that second quarter," he said. "We didn't execute, and they capitalized with that big run, which was the difference in the game."

Thornhill had plenty of praise for the Foxes, who lost their first two meetings with Eastern View by 29 and 45 points, respectively.

"They took it to us," he said. "It's always hard to beat another team three times, and they made it extra tough on us tonight."

King George will be the eighth seed in the Region 4B tournament, and the Foxes will host No. 9 Atlee in a first-round matchup Friday night.

King George 14 8 16 15 — 53

Eastern View 20 15 18 9 — 62

King George (9-12): Elijah Sherfield 15, Da’mon Duffin 0, Mekhai White 6, Ethan Chase 2, Nehemiah Frye 15, Kyle Reviello 13, Connor Gray 0, Chanz Wiggins 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 21 5-7 53.

Eastern View (18-1): Rickey Butler 5, Tyree Webster 10, Corey Long 18, D’Myo Hunter 3, Jase Jackson 9, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 15, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 23 8-19 62.

3-pointers: King George 6 (Reviello 3, White 2, Frye). Eastern View 8 (Jackson 3, Robinson 3, Webster, Hunter).

CAROLINE 65, COURTLAND 60

While Eastern View was able to stave off an upset, Courtland wasn't as lucky in the nightcap.

Jay Freeman scored 18 points and Jevonte Wright-Parker and Dominque Washington added 11 each as third-seeded Caroline avenged a pair of regular-season losses by topping the No. 2 Cougars 65-60.

Freeman sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 of his points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers (15-7) took an 18-14 lead. But it was a pivotal third-period run that turned the contest on its ear.

After a seesaw first half that saw Courtland (17-5) take a 33-30 lead into intermission, Caroline opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run, going ahead 42-35 and never trailing again. Wright-Parker was responsible for the first eight points, sandwiching a pair of treys around a layup.

A buzzer-beating layup off a baseline drive by the Cavaliers' Irving Olivis gave them a 51-41 edge going into the fourth period, and they maintained at least a nine-point edge until the Cougars' Micah Roberts converted two free throws to make it 53-46 with just under four minutes to play.

It looked like Courtland had seized all the momentum when Aaron Brooks, who poured in a game-high 34 points, connected on back-to-back 3s to pull his team within 58-57 with two minutes left. Brooks then came up with a steal on Caroline's next possession, but missed an open layup on the ensuing break.

The Cavaliers sank 7 of 10 free throws after Brooks' misfire, including a 3-of-4 effort by Freeman, to ice the game.

"I just don't think we came to play tonight," Cougars head coach Eric Davis said. "Too many of our key players came out flat, and the result is Caroline outworked us and won the game.

"Your star players have to show up in big games," he continued. "Aaron played his butt off, but we need more than Aaron if we're going to make a run in the postseason."

Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said his squad, which is playing with a full roster for the first time since mid-January after injuries to Wright-Parker, Washington and Gabe Campbell, is trying to find the same mix of chemistry that propelled it to a 9-2 start.

"We're trying to find our rhythm, which is something that we showed signs of at times tonight," he said. "We had good intensity and were playing really well at the beginning of the season, so hopefully we'll find that groove again and make a playoff run."

Caroline 18 12 21 14 — 65

Courtland 14 19 8 19 — 60

Caroline (15-7): Jevonte Wright-Parker 11, Dominque Washington 11, Gabe Campbell 3, Jay Freeman 18, Carson Lyons 0, Irving Olivis 5, Shaun Harris 9, Jalen Haney 8. Totals: 18 21-32 65.

Courtland (17-5): Colin Ryan 0, Jaylen Brooks 2, Aaron Brooks 34, Micah Roberts 5, Charlie Welsh 2, Terrell Boxley 2, Darren Green 2, Tremon Adams 7, Christian Lewis 6. Totals: 21 11-17 60.

3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Freeman 3, Wright-Parker 2, Haney 2, Harris). Courtland 7 (A. Brooks 6, Roberts).

