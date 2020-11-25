 Skip to main content
Eastern View FFA wraps Thanksgiving meals for Culpeper families
Eastern View FFA wraps Thanksgiving meals for Culpeper families

Some Culpeper County families will weather Thanksgiving in a better way thanks to agricultural education students at Eastern View High School.

In the school's ag shop, members of Eastern View’s FFA chapter packaged 450 meals donated to help local families in need over the holiday. Formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, the group gave the meals to the Culpeper Senior Center, Shiloh Baptist Church and Precious Blood Catholic Church to distribute throughout the community.

The FFA students’ effort on Wednesday, Nov. 18, came on the Virginia FFA State Day of Service, which is part of the National FFA Program Day of Service.

Normally, the National Day of Service takes place during the National FFA Convention. But because this year’s convention was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FFA headquarters asked each FFA chapter to do its own project while heeding social-distancing guidelines.

CSX Corp. sponsored the meals via a grant awarded to the National FFA Organization, which enabled FFA members to distribute 3,000 meals across Virginia.

These days, FFA members have a wide variety of backgrounds, which may not involve farming at all.

