Eastern View girls blow by James Monroe to win Battlefield title

Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs isn't one to boast, but all season long he's told anyone willing to listen how unselfish his team is.

In Wednesday's Battlefield District championship game, the Cyclones backed up their coach's words.

Three different players scored in double figures, and top-seeded Eastern View racked up 23 assists in a 69-40 victory over No. 4 James Monroe that was never close after the first quarter.

"I've never coached a team as unselfish as this one," a smiling McCombs said shortly after the trophy presentation. "It doesn't matter who the leading scorer is, they're just happy for each other and they want to win above everything else."

The leading scorer on Wednesday night was Destiny Washington. The junior guard poured in a game-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

"She's so valuable because she can play so many positions," McCombs said of Washington. "She just does everything for us."

Washington tallied 17 of her points in the first half to buoy the host Cyclones (17-2) to a 41-19 lead at intermission. She was particularly potent in the second quarter, scoring 11 points as Eastern View turned a six-point lead into a rout.

"I knew we had to come out and execute if we were going to bring home this trophy," said Washington, who connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the stanza. "We wanted to get off to a good start, and I think we did that."

Washington's backcourt mate, freshman Ange Hyonkeu, also turned in a strong effort with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

A smiling Hyonkeu tried to put into words how it felt to win a district title in her first year of high school basketball.

"It just feels good to win a district championship in my freshman season," said Hyonkeu, who scored 10 of her points before halftime. "This is something we knew we could accomplish, and we didn't want to leave any doubt."

Another Eastern View freshman, Leila Hackley, came off the bench to contribute 11 points.

Washington's older sister, senior point guard Trinity Washington, dished out a team-high nine assists to go along with seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

"Everything we do starts with Trinity," McCombs said. "She gets pressured in so many different ways every night, but she does a fantastic job of distributing the ball and controlling the tempo for us."

The Yellow Jackets (9-9) had trouble with the Cyclones' up-tempo style at both ends of the floor, committing 21 turnovers on offense and often finding themselves out of position defensively against the Washington sisters, Hyonkeu, Hackley and Co.

Junior forward Kayana Cloud was a bright spot for JM, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Isabel Whitman chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

Both squads will now prepare for their respective regional tournaments. James Monroe is the No. 3 seed in Region 3B and will host sixth-seeded Caroline (7-9) in Friday's first round. Meanwhile, Eastern View is the No. 1 seed in Region 4B and will receive a first-round bye as a result. The Cyclones will host the winner of Friday's game between No. 8 Courtland (15-6) and No. 9 Henrico (11-9) in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

"We're happy we won the district, but we have to keep fighting," Hyonkeu said. "We have our sights set on bigger things."

James Monroe 12 7 11 10 — 40

Eastern View 18 23 14 14 — 69

James Monroe (9-9): Talia Henson 0, Jordan Carter 0, Zyonna Bumbrey 0, Isabel Whitman 9, Lili Watkins 0, Zahriah Bumbrey 0, Za Niya Young 3, Kayana Cloud 21, C’Niyah Turner 5, Kayla Shepard 2. Totals: 16 6-10 40.

Eastern View (17-2): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Trinity Washington 7, McKenna Warren 6, Leila Hackley 11, Saniya Brown 3, Keiayla Humphrey 0, Kaidence Brown 4, Destiny Washington 23, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 27 9-16 69.

3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Whitman, Young). Eastern View 6 (Hackley 2, D. Washington 2, Hyonkeu, S. Brown).

