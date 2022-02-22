Eastern View girls slip past Courtland, into regional semifinals

A year ago, Trinity Washington watched from afar as the Eastern View girls basketball team struggled through a COVID-tinged season.

Like many athletes at the height of the pandemic, Washington decided not to play last season over concerns regarding the potential spread of the virus.

Without their point guard, the Cyclones limped to a 5-5 record and failed to qualify for the regional tournament for the first time since 2016.

Now a senior, Washington is back on the court--and Eastern View is better for it.

Washington scored 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as the top-seeded Cyclones held off No. 8 Courtland 41-40 in a Region 4B quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

"This is my senior year, and I had no plans on going home," Washington said. "We've practiced hard and we're right where we want to be."

Washington and Eastern View's only other senior, McKenna Warren, did their best to get the Cyclones (18-2) on track early on against a game Cougars squad.

Warren tallied all six of Eastern View's first-quarter points, keeping the home team within striking distance of Courtland (16-7), which led 7-6 at period's end.

Washington went to work in the second stanza, scoring five points and setting the tone for a big third-quarter run by the Cyclones.

Trailing 18-15 to start the second half, Eastern View went on a 13-2 spurt to take a 28-20 lead. Washington had six points in the run, all on layups, while Warren made a pair of baskets in the paint and sank 1 of 2 free-throw attempts.

Warren finished the evening with 15 points.

The Cougars wouldn't go away though. Senior Grace Whitenack connected on the first of her four 3-pointers in the contest and classmate Janeah Bell scored in the paint, pulling them within 28-25 heading into the fourth period.

Whitenack knocked down two more 3s and Bell scored from up close one more time to trim the Cyclones' edge to 36-35 midway through the final stanza, but that's when Washington took control once again.

Washington's steal and subsequent layup gave Eastern View a 38-35 advantage with 2:20 left to play. She added another layup 30 seconds later, then sank a critical free throw that extended the Cyclones' lead to 41-37 with 30 seconds remaining.

That free throw proved vital because of Whitenack's long-distance marksmanship--she knocked down her final trey with nine seconds to go, making it 41-40.

"We knew we had no choice but to get it together [in the game's final minutes]," Washington said.

Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs talked about how difficult it was to defeat Courtland for the second time in less than two weeks--the Cyclones won the only prior meeting this season between the two squads 59-41 on Feb. 11.

"We didn't expect this one to be like the first one," he said. "They are a talented team and we knew they'd play us tough for four quarters."

Cougars head coach Judy Andros said her team's loss hinged on multiple things, including its inability to create separation while playing with the lead early in the game.

"We held that early lead despite the fact that Grace couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the first half," Andros said of Whitenack, who finished with a team-high 14 points. "She brought us back in the second half, but we were haunted by giving [Eastern View] too many second-chance opportunities ."

Next up for Eastern View is a regional semifinal showdown with fourth-seeded Monacan (16-6) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs routed No. 5 seed Patrick Henry-Ashland 67-37 in another Tuesday quarterfinal contest.

Courtland 7 11 7 15 — 40

Eastern View 6 9 13 13 — 41

Courtland (16-7): Grace Whitenack 14, Olivia Hilliard 5, Shavia Davis 3, Kiyah Lewis 11, Janeah Bell 5, Janay Hill 2. Totals: 15 5-12 40.

Eastern View (18-2): Ange Hyonkeu 6, Trinity Washington 20, McKenna Warren 15, Leila Hackley 0, Saniya Brown 0, Kaidence Brown 0, Destiny Washington 0. Totals: 15 11-19 41.

3-pointers: Courtland 5 (Whitenack 4, Davis). Eastern View none.

