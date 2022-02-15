Eastern View girls top Chancellor to reach Battlefield final

Eastern View advanced to Wednesday’s Battlefield District girls basketball final with a 59-39 victory over Chancellor at Courtland High School Tuesday night.

The second-seeded Cyclones will host No. 4 James Monroe at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets (9-8) advanced to the championship game when top-seeded Courtland was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues.

The Cyclones (16-2) jumped in front early Tuesday, but the No. 3 Chargers (11-10) trailed by only five at halftime, 32-27.

“It was two very good teams battling,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “We’re pretty evenly matched.”

McCombs' team was able to pull away after the break by virtue of a suffocating defense that limited Chancellor to just 12 second-half points. Part of the Cyclones' focus was on the Chargers' T'Laya Johnson, who connected on three 3-pointers before intermission.

“In the second half, my girls did a better job of finding their shooters,” McCombs said. "[Johnson] was red hot in the first half and we weren’t doing a good job of getting out on her. We made a couple adjustments at halftime, and we were able to get out on their shooters a little bit. That was the difference.”

McKenna Warren led the way for Eastern View, scoring a game-high 17 points despite an extended break in the second quarter due to two early fouls.

Ange Hyonkeu had 16 points of her own for the Cyclones, including three 3-pointers.

“They’re not the type of team you can get behind on,” Chancellor head coach Antwan Gay said. “They run their man-to-man [defense] really well, and their point guard [Trinity Washington] is well-conditioned and can almost run the clock out on you by herself.”

The Chargers dealt Eastern View its only district loss of the season (46-41) on Jan. 25 by utilizing a similar formula--grabbing the lead early and refusing to give it up.

“We’re very similar teams,” he said. “Both our teams are very stingy defensively, so once they get a lead, it’s hard to come back.”

Kendall Scott led Chancellor with 11 points, eight of which came in the first period.

McCombs said the key to Wednesday's matchup will be more mental than anything else.

“Getting some rest, getting hydrated, just coming out mentally ready to play,” he said. "[JM] is going to be hungry. They’re going to want the championship as much as we do.”

Chancellor 14 13 8 4 — 39

Eastern View 20 12 12 15 — 59

Chancellor (11-10): Kaitlyn Bestick 4, T’Laya Johnson 9, Regan Bestick 6, Kendall Scott 11, Maya Johnson 5, Taliyah Alexander 0, Maia Fissel 0 Anastazja Arvan 4, Megan Clouser 0. Totals: 13 8–12 39.

Eastern View (16-2): Ange Hyonkeu 16, Trinity Washington 8, McKenna Warren 17, Leila Hackley 0, Saniya Brown 9, Kaidence Brown 1, Destiny Washington 8. Totals: 22 10–18 59.

3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (T. Johnson 3, Scott, Arvan). Eastern View 5 (Hyonkeu 3, T. Washington, S. Brown).