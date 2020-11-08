Eastern View grad MaKayla Craig receives American FFA Degree

A young Culpeper County woman has been honored with a nationwide group’s highest honor.
The National FFA Organization recently bestowed its American FFA Degree upon MaKayla Craig, a 2019 graduate of Culpeper’s Eastern View High School.
“American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence,” the association said in a statement. “MaKayla Craig fits that definition perfectly.”
Craig was an FFA member at Eastern View for three years, serving as the chapter president in her senior year.
Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Project revolved around swine production. MaKayla raised, showed, and sold pigs as part of the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show.
In 2019, she received her State FFA Degree, and then served as the 2019-2020 president of the Virginia FFA Association, traveling the commonwealth to represent FFA members.
The American FFA Degree is the gold standard of FFA membership and is the highest honor the organization can bestow upon its members.
As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.
Support Local Journalism
The National FFA Organization is an American career and technical student organization, based on middle and high school classes that promote and support agricultural education.
To receive the degree, a member must meet these qualifications:
—Hold the State FFA Degree.
—Have been an active FFA member continuously for at least the immediate past 36 months.
—Have satisfactorily completed at least three years (540 hours) of systematic secondary school instruction in agricultural education.
—Have been out of high school for at least 12 months prior to the convention at which the degree is granted.
—Have in operation an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program, which must show comprehensive planning, continuation, growth, and increase in scope with records to substantiate such accomplishments.
—Since entering agricultural education have earned at least $10,000 and productively invested at least $7500; or earned and productively invested $2,000 and worked 2,250 hours in excess of scheduled class time.
—Have a record of outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement and have achieved a high school scholastic record of “C” or better as certified by the principal or superintendent.
—Have participated in at least 50 hours of community service, within at least three different community service activities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.