Eastern View grad MaKayla Craig receives American FFA Degree

A young Culpeper County woman has been honored with a nationwide group’s highest honor.

The National FFA Organization recently bestowed its American FFA Degree upon MaKayla Craig, a 2019 graduate of Culpeper’s Eastern View High School.

“American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence,” the association said in a statement. “MaKayla Craig fits that definition perfectly.”

Craig was an FFA member at Eastern View for three years, serving as the chapter president in her senior year.

Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Project revolved around swine production. MaKayla raised, showed, and sold pigs as part of the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show.

In 2019, she received her State FFA Degree, and then served as the 2019-2020 president of the Virginia FFA Association, traveling the commonwealth to represent FFA members.

The American FFA Degree is the gold standard of FFA membership and is the highest honor the organization can bestow upon its members.