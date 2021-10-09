Eastern View High School celebrates homecoming, retired Settle

While the result on the field wasn’t what Eastern View High School football players and fans wanted, the rest of Friday night’s Homecoming festivities at Cyclone Stadium put plenty of smiles on the faces of those in attendance.

Like the rest of Virginia’s high schools, EVHS was forced to hold a much smaller Homecoming last winter due to the Virginia High School League opting to postpone the 2020 football season to early 2021. Gov. Ralph Northam’s limits on the amount of people allowed at public gatherings also ensured a very different Homecoming aesthetic than the Cyclone faithful were used to in previous years.

The EVHS student body, along with Cyclone fans and alumni, took advantage of the opportunity to rekindle traditional Homecoming pageantry by packing the stands well in advance of Friday’s game.

After the game ticked into halftime, the EVHS administration honored Mark Settle, who retired on Aug. 31 after spending the previous 13 years as the Cyclones’ athletic director. He was hired to start the school’s athletic program prior to its opening in August 2008 and subsequently built it into one of the most respected in the state, overseeing the development of championship teams in football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, field hockey, wrestling, cheerleading and a handful of other sports over the next decade-plus.